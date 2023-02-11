Babar Azam reveals his next goal with high ambition for 2023





Two-time ICC ODI Men’s Player of the Year Babar Azam has achieved almost everything possible in cricket over the age of 50 in the past 24 months, but there is another accolade the skipper inspiring misses and longs to achieve – leading Pakistan to the ICC Cricket World Cup title in India later this year.

Babar has been a force to be reckoned with in cricket for over 50 years of late, with the Pakistani captain still retaining the top spot in the MRF Tires ODI Players Rankings which he has held since July 2021 and rightly named the ODI player. of the year over the past two years.

During that time, Babar amassed a mountain of runs and his form helped Pakistan remain one of the best teams in one-day cricket as the Asian side moved closer to the No. 1 team ranking.

Babar Azam wants to imitate the feat of the great Imran Khan

But as the personal accolades continue to pour in for Babar, team success is ultimately what he is really after and the 28-year-old has the chance to reach the ultimate later this year at the Cup. of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

That’s a fact not lost on Babar, who recently spoke to ICC digital insider Zainab Abbas about his desire to be able to emulate the great Imran Khan and lead his country to glory. of the World Cup for only the second time.

“The ambition is to make the World Cup squad and win the tournament,” Babar told ICC Digital when asked about his career ambition.

“The World Cup is approaching and my ambition is to perform well so that I can win it.

“You see a lot individually too, but my goal right now is to win the World Cup.”

Babar Azam wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for 2022 ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

While Pakistan have only played a total of nine ODI matches in 2022 – losing only once in that period against Australia at home – Babar’s side have a host of more fixtures of 50 lined up over the next few months which will help them prepare for the World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

A five-match home series against New Zealand in late April and May looms as the most immediate target for Pakistan, with a three-game tour of Afghanistan and the 2023 Asian Cup – back to the 50-over format once again – all on the horizon ahead of the World Cup.

Howler! Babar Azam takes a sharp reflex at the first slip | T20WC 2022

Babar Azam scored a superb catch on the first slide in Pakistan’s clash against Zimbabwe at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

While Babar has a good idea of ​​what Pakistan’s best XI will look like at the World Cup, he knows there is a lot of cricket that will be played ahead of the tournament that will determine his squad composition.

“This year we have a lot of white ball cricket because of the World Cup…you have to take it step by step,” Babar noted.

“You can’t really reach your goal. You have to reach it step by step.

“The mindset is to go step by step, but yes, you have in mind that you have to perform well.

“But there is hard work and planning behind it all.”

