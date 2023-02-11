US would welcome any efforts by Prime Minister Modi to stop war in Ukraine: White House





The White House reiterated on Friday (local time) that the United States would welcome all efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “I think there is still time for Putin to stop the war. I think there is still time for that. Prime Minister Modi can convince; I will let Prime Minister Modi talk about the efforts he is ready to undertake. The United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine.” Notably, Prime Minister Modi’s statement, This is not the era of war during his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a statement of principle he deems fair and was well received by the United States. United and resonated widely in Europe in a very positive way. On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today’s era is not one of war and I told you about it on the call. ‘today we will have the opportunity to talk about how we can move forward on the road to peace.” The Prime Minister spoke about it during a bilateral meeting in Samarkand in Uzbekistan. This declaration was accepted by world leaders and welcomed by the international media. Prime Minister Modi’s “Today is not an era of war” became part of the final statement of the G20 Joint Declaration in Bali, Indonesia. Kirby meanwhile blamed President Putin for the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said: “The only person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop him right away.” “Instead, he fires cruise missiles at energy and electrical infrastructure and tries to turn off the lights and turn off the heat so that the people of Ukraine suffer even more than they already have,” he added. Kirby, however, said an end to hostilities should come, “in accordance with the goals and leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his determination of what is acceptable to the Ukrainian people. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.” “So when President Zelensky determines it’s time to negotiate and he’s the only one who can make that decision, he can do it with the strongest hand possible,” he added. Kirby also highlighted US President Joe Biden’s efforts to end the devastating war between Russia and Ukraine. “So President Biden has said this dozens of times. We believe this war could end today, should end today,” he said. Speaking about US military aid to Ukraine, he said: “And since he (President Putin) doesn’t want to do that, we clearly need to make sure we can help Ukrainians succeed on the battlefield. . (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

