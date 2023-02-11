Trump team hands over items marked as classified





WASHINGTON (AP) Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months voluntarily turned over to federal investigators additional documents marked as classified as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the matter said Friday evening. situation.

The legal team also provided an empty file with classified marks, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss an ongoing investigation. It was not immediately clear what material was supposed to have been on file.

A Justice Department special counsel has investigated Trump’s retention of hundreds of documents marked as classified at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. FBI agents who served a search warrant on the property in August recovered approximately 100 classified documents, including files classified at the top secret level. A federal grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for months. Prosecutors are investigating whether Trump deliberately hoarded the material and whether he or anyone else sought to obstruct their investigation, according to court filings.

ABC News first reported the discovery of the additional documents.

The person familiar with the matter said a handful of pages with classified marks were found during a search a few weeks ago at the Mar-a-Lago compound overseen by Trump’s legal team, and were promptly provided to the Department of Justice. The documents were found in a box containing thousands of pages, the person said. Trump’s legal team had enlisted investigators to search for any other classified documents that had not yet been recovered by the government.

Separately on Friday, the FBI searched former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home and found an additional document with classified marks, following his attorneys’ discovery last month of sensitive documents. FBI officials also raided President Joe Biden’s Delaware homes after his lawyers found documents bearing classified marks at his former office in Washington and at his Wilmington property.

