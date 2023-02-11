Imran Khan Says Ex-Army Chief Admits ‘Regime Ousting’ – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan Says Ex-Army Chief Admits ‘Regime Ousting’

February 11, 2023 1:45 p.m.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said retired former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa admitted he was at the origin of the “regime change” that led to the dismissal of his government.

Speaking to foreign media on Friday night, Imran Khan claimed that Bajwa had accepted responsibility for the ousting. Initially, Mr Khan blamed the US for overturning his PTI waiver, but later focused on Bajwa.

Mr Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year, claimed the current establishment and the coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement were on “one page”. His claims were based on a recent column in a local newspaper, in which a reporter wrote about his meeting with Bajwa, where the former army chief spoke about his tenure and his interactions with Mr Khan.

The journalist wrote that Mr Khan had asked Bajwa to save his government, but the former army chief had refused, fearing that the PTI would be “dangerous for the country” and that the country would survive if the PTI remained in power.

In conversation with reporters in Lahore, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry stressed the importance of heeding the confessions of retired former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa . Fawad said Bajwa’s revelation clarified the matter and ended the legality of the incumbent government.

He further underscored the need to end the differences for the country to move forward, but stressed that Pakistan should not follow guidelines from friendly countries on how to conduct its affairs.

