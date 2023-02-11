Politics
Earthquake adds to Turkish leader’s woes ahead of election
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage over the previous government’s handling of a deadly earthquake.
Now, three months from an election, Erdogan’s political future could hinge on how the public perceives his government’s response to an equally devastating natural disaster.
It will be a big challenge for Erdogan, who has established himself as an autocratic but efficient figure who gets the job done, said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute and author of several books on Erdoğan.
The aftermath of a massive earthquake is not the only parallel to the 2002 elections. At the time, Turkey was in the midst of a financial crisis that was punishing its economy.
Today, Turkey’s economy is hammered by soaring inflation, and Erdogan has faced widespread criticism for his handling of the problem, which has left millions of poor and middle classes struggling to join the two ends.
Erdogan’s political rivals have already begun to criticize his government’s response to the earthquake, saying that over the course of two decades he has failed to prepare the country for the inevitable. Experts point to lax enforcement of building codes as a key reason this week’s earthquakes were so deadly. But with less than 100 days to go, Erdogan’s rivals have yet to field a candidate to run against him.
The memory of how Bulent Ecevit, the former prime minister, was undone by his mishandling of financial and natural disasters two decades ago must be on Erdogan’s mind as he tries to contain the double problem it faces today, analysts say.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on February 6 was followed nine hours later by another powerful quake, killing more than 24,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
The devastation spans a wide swath of Turkey, affecting 10 southeastern provinces of the country, and has strained the ability of domestic and foreign crews to execute rescue efforts quickly. In the first days after the quake, Turkish television and social media showed people waiting helplessly next to piles of debris in freezing conditions, or using their bare hands to squeeze through the rubble.
Well, the outcome of relief efforts remains to be seen, whether sub-zero temperatures continue, whether casualties increase, whether international aid pouring in could make a difference, Cagaptay said.
Erdogan, who visited the area this week, acknowledged shortcomings in the early stages of the response but insisted everything was now under control.
If the disaster response is strong, the administration in power will be rewarded, likely in the polls if it is bad, on the contrary, Timothy Ash, an analyst at BlueBay Asset Management in London, wrote in an email.
Ecevit attributed the poor response after the 1999 earthquake that killed some 18,000 people to the scale of the destruction. Similarly, Erdogan said the response to this week’s earthquake, which he described as the strongest in the history of this geography, was hampered by wintry weather conditions and the destruction of a key airport. , making it difficult to quickly access those trapped in the rubble.
It is not possible to be prepared for such a catastrophe, Erdogan said, promising that we will not leave any of our citizens without care.
Although the bumpy response to the earthquake has so far not been great for Erdogan’s reputation, analysts say he has time to turn things around before elections scheduled for May 14.
He has the levers of state at his command and Turkish politics was not on a level playing field before the earthquake, said Hamish Kinnear, Middle East and North Africa analyst for the risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, in an email.
Immediately after the quake, Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency, giving him the power to lavish public spending in these areas, said Kinnear, who believes an Erdogan victory is still likely.
Erdogan promised to donate 10,000 Turkish liras ($530) to people affected by the quake and subsidize their rent. On Friday, he said an additional 100 billion lira ($5.3 billion) would be allocated for post-quake efforts.
In the last presidential and legislative elections of 2018, Erdogan and his alliance for parliament won seven of the ten provinces devastated by earthquakes this week by an overwhelming majority. And in recent years, he has imposed changes that have eliminated checks and balances between different branches of government, concentrating more power within the presidency.
In Turkey, freedom of expression is limited and the government largely controls the media, which means that television channels mainly show scenes of miracle rescues, while seeming to censor scenes of distress.
In the face of crushing inflation, Erdogan raised the minimum wage, pensions and salaries of civil servants. While these measures may have been popular with voters, others have earned him severe criticism.
For example, he has insisted on fighting inflation by repeatedly lowering interest rates to spur growth, a strategy that mainstream economists around the world say only makes the problem worse.
For now, all eyes are on the earthquake response.
In the hard-hit town of Adiyaman, Ahmet Aydin, a resident who lost six relatives as well as his home, shop and car in the quake, complained about the slow pace of emergency response. But he said he would never stop backing Erdogan, underscoring the Turkish leader’s potentially lasting appeal.
We trust our president, Aydin said. He would never leave us alone, he would never leave us hungry or thirsty. May Allah protect him.
Erdogan’s political rivals tell a different story.
This week, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, blamed the devastation on Erdogan’s two-decade rule.
Let me be very clear; if there is one person responsible for this process, it is Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu said in a video address. For 20 years, this government has not prepared the country for an earthquake.
He also accused the government of misspending taxes imposed following the 1999 earthquakes that were meant to prepare the country for future disasters.
As the death toll continues to rise with each passing day, Erdogan said the country’s leaders should strive to be above the political fray.
This is a time of unity and solidarity, he said on Wednesday. I cannot tolerate that at a time like this such dirty and negative campaigns are carried out in the name of fundamental political interests.
___
Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/oh/toledo/ap-online/2023/02/11/earthquake-compounds-turkish-leaders-woes-as-election-nears
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Earthquake adds to Turkish leader’s woes ahead of election
- Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure
- Lana Condor talks about finding the perfect wedding dress
- FBI raids Pence’s Indiana home
- Imran Khan Says Ex-Army Chief Admits ‘Regime Ousting’ – Pakistan
- ‘Days of Our Lives’, ‘Hollywood Heights’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34
- ADJ Prepares for Expansion in the Middle East with the appointment of a new distributor – PLSN
- The Psychological Science Accelerator’s COVID-19 rapid-response dataset
- Trump team hands over items marked as classified
- US would welcome any efforts by Prime Minister Modi to stop war in Ukraine: White House
- Days of Our Lives, Hollywood Heights actor was 34 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Diaz Lopez breaks school record in Seattle