Donald Trump is back on Facebook and Instagram





Donald J. Trump’s Facebook page is shown in this screenshot on Friday. Donald Trump has been back on Facebook and Instagram since Thursday, two years after he was banned for his posts related to the US Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021. (Facebook.com, DonaldTrump)

NEW YORK Donald Trump has been back on Facebook and Instagram since Thursday, two years after he was banned for his posts related to the US Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021. His renewed access to these platforms will give him the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump also got his Twitter account back in November. He has yet to post on any of those platforms, but his campaign’s petition to Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company to reinstate his accounts and his heavy use of Facebook ads in the previous election suggests that social media users will hear about him at times. indicate.

“We believe that the banning of President Trump’s Facebook account has significantly distorted and inhibited public discourse,” the campaign letter read, according to NBC.

The former president was well known for using social media to his advantage. When running for president in 2019, he spent more than any of his opponents building a “sophisticated” Facebook campaign, The Guardian reported.

“It’s the most important vehicle for fundraising and reaching a lot of people in the persuasive public,” a Trump adviser said of Facebook, per CNN.

The suspensions of his accounts were meant to last two years, assuming his online presence no longer posed a threat significant enough to warrant extending the block.

“Our determination is that the risk has receded sufficiently and therefore we must stick to the two-year timeline we have set,” Meta Chairman Nick Clegg wrote in a statement last month.

Clegg explained the company’s belief that freedom of expression on the internet is part of living in a “free society.”

“By default, we let people speak, even when what they have to say is unpleasant or factually untrue. Democracy is messy and people should be able to make their voices heard,” he wrote. The statement also mentioned Trump’s candidacy, saying people should be able to hear who is running for president.

Meta said Trump would be subject to newly installed safeguards on the platforms. He will face “aggravated penalties for repeat violations” and the company will suspend him again if warranted. Protocols have been updated to control public figures.

During his years of inactivity on Facebook and Instagram, Trump used his own lesser-known platform called Truth Social, on which he has less than 5 million followers. This is compared to 23 million on Instagram, 34 million on Facebook and 87 million on Twitter.

