PM Modi can convince Putin to end hostilities in Ukraine, White House says





The United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine, White House spokesman John Kirby said in response to a question about Prime Minister Modi’s role in stopping the war Russian-Ukrainian.

New Delhi ,

File photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

By India Today Web Desk: The United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine, White House spokesman John Kirby said when asked if it was too late for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stops the war between Ukraine and Russia. “I will let the Prime Minister (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) talk about all the efforts he is ready to undertake. The United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine,” the spokesperson said. word of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby. Friday. He was answering a question if it was too late for Prime Minister Modi to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia or convince President Vladimir Putin. “I think there is still time for Putin to stop the war. I think there is still time for that. Prime Minister Modi can convince; I will let Prime Minister Modi talk about all the efforts he is The United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine,” said John Kirby. #SHOW | I will let the Prime Minister talk about the efforts he is prepared to undertake. US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine: John Kirby who was asked if there was still time for Prime Minister Modi to stop the war or convince President Putin (Source: WH) pic.twitter.com/6BOiR3VKea

ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023 “We believe the war could end today…should end today,” the White House spokesman said. The statement is significant because it comes a day after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. READ ALSO | PM Modi appeals to Putin and calls for an immediate end to violence in Ukraine “The only person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop him right now. Instead, he is firing cruise missiles at energy and electricity infrastructure and trying to turn off the lights and the heat to make Ukrainian people suffer even more than they already are,” Kirby said. “So when President Zelensky determines it’s time to negotiate and he’s the only one who can make that decision, he can do it with the strongest hand possible,” he added. Prime Minister Modi has spoken with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky several times since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war. On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Modi had told Putin, I know today’s era is not [an era] of war. We have discussed this issue several times with you on the phone, may democracy, diplomacy and dialogue affect the whole world.” (sic) READ ALSO | Count on India to end aggression: Ukrainian Zelenskyy after call with PM Modi Prime Minister Modi’s call for an immediate cessation of violence between Russia and Ukraine was welcomed by the United States and resonated widely in Europe in a very positive way. In December last year, Zelenskyy called Prime Minister Modi and asked for India’s support on the 10-point peace formula. The leaders exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said both sides should return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences,” an official PMO statement said. (With contributions from the agency) READ ALSO | This is not an era of war: PM Modi tells Vladimir Putin at SCO meeting Posted on: February 11, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pm-modi-convince-putin-end-hostilities-ukraine-white-house-2333324-2023-02-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos