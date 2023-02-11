ISI and army want to assassinate most popular leader of Paks, Asif Zardari, hired TTP shooters to kill me: Imran Khan





Edited by: Oindrila Mukherjee

Last updated: February 10, 2023

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed agents from the security agencies were involved in an alleged plot to assassinate him in November last year. (Image: News18/File)

Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that former President Asif Ali Zardari hired North Waziristan TTP militants to kill him

Days after the Pakistani Taliban denied involvement in the alleged assassination attempt on ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI leader made serious allegations against the Pakistani military and Inter-Services Intelligence.

In a leaked video making the rounds, Khan is heard alleging that the ISI and the military wanted to assassinate Pakistan’s most popular leader. According to the head of the PTI, former President Asif Ali Zardari hired Tehreek-e-Taliban militants from North Waziristan to kill him.

The army/ISI want to assassinate the most popular leader and the only one among Pakistanis capable of uniting the people, Khan said in the leaked video. In his speech, he also claimed that Zardari hired TTP snipers to kill him and admitted that after he was ousted last year, he met former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa .

Khan also revealed that agents from the security agencies were involved in the plot to assassinate him in November last year. Khan recently said the army chief was the name of the establishment in Pakistan and that he had no contact with the new army chief of staff, General Asim Munir.

In Pakistan, the establishment is not the name of a man but the head of the army is the name of the establishment. We have no contact with the new army chief, General Asim Munir, he said.

He also said his decision to extend General Bajwas’ term in 2019 was a mistake, alleging the ex-COAS acquired the services of former Pakistani ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him. in the USA.

The allegations come on the heels of the TTP pointing the finger at Pakistani security agencies and the military establishment in denying its involvement in the alleged assassination bid against Khan.

By saying this, the TTP made an allegation against the army. He also said that the name of militant outfits as well as Khans were used to create propaganda by Pakistani secret agencies for their vested interests as they had done in the past.

