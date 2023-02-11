PM Modi hits out at Congress-Left alliance in Tripura: ‘He looted people for years, forced them to live in poverty’





As the Assembly polls approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his second rally on Saturday in Radhakishorepur district of Tripura, denounced the Congress-left alliance, accusing them of plundering the state for years and to force people to live in poverty. .

“The dreams of the poor, tribal communities, women and youth of Tripura have been shattered by leftist and congressional regimes. They forced people to leave Tripura. Even getting electricity and water was like chewing on a gram of iron,” the prime minister said. Prime Minister Modi added that during the Congress-CPI(M) rule, thousands of villages were deprived of development, but in the past 5 years, the BJP government had connected around 5,000 villages with roads. “It is the faith of the people of Tripura that has driven us to do our best to bring development to the state. I had promised for HIRA, and vindicating the same today, the growth and prosperity of Tripura is unparalleled,” he said. Highlighting the initiatives taken by the BJP government over the past 5 years, including raising the social allowance to Rs 2,000 and setting up a special savings scheme for women, Modi said: “You have to make sure that every vote in Tripura should go to the BJP. Your vote has immense value, and the right choice will take Tripura to new levels of development and prosperity. Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district, Modi said that the BJP had put the state back on a path of rapid development in just five years, and that the state had decided that the “dual engine of growth” would not stop. “Congress and the left had pushed Tripura backwards in terms of development, but our government has put Tripura on the path of rapid development in just five years,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The BJP has liberated Tripura from an atmosphere of fear and a culture of ‘chanda’ (donations)… Previously CPI(M) cadres controlled police stations, BJP has now established the rule of law “, Prime Minister Modi said. Referring to HIRA – Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways – which was promised to the people five years ago, Prime Minister Modi said the state now has 5,000 km of roads to connect all villages and that infrastructure is being developed to ensure that every village can enjoy the benefits of fiber optics and 4g. “With the inauguration of Tripura airport last year, the region is now more accessible. Tripura will soon become South Asia’s gateway for trade,” he said. The Prime Minister further said that the party is focusing on three pillars – Awas (housing), Aarogya (health) and Aay (income). “Prime Minister Awas Yojana ensured that 3,000,000 houses were built for the beneficiaries. In Tripura, more than 2 lakh people with severe diseases have been treated under Ayushman Yojana. More than 4 lakh households have toilets, drinking water and almost 3 lakh houses have gas connections,” he said. Prime Minister Modi today addressed two rallies in Tripura. A second visit by the prime minister to the poll-linked state is scheduled for February 13. BJP Chairman JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently also visited the poll-bound state ahead of the Assembly elections to be held on February 16. Security has been tightened ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on Saturday.

