Anger over earthquake response challenges Erdogan ahead of election





GAZIANTEP, Turkey A powerful earthquake struck northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing more than 17,000 people, exposing government incompetence and fueling an economic crisis. Amid the turmoil, a charismatic young politician rode a wave of public anger to become prime minister in 2003. That politician was Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Today, as president, Mr. Erdogan faces challenges similar to those that overthrew his predecessors, posing perhaps the greatest threat of his two decades in power to his political future. The deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey in nearly a century killed at least 20,000 people last week, and the bodies of countless others are still buried in the rubble. It struck after a year of persistently high inflation that has impoverished Turkish families, leaving many with limited resources to bounce back. The aftermath of the earthquake has underscored just how much Mr Erdogan has reshaped the Turkish state, analysts said. Critics accuse him of pushing the country towards autocracy by weakening civil rights and eroding the independence of state institutions, such as the foreign ministry and the central bank. And in a series of moves aimed at undermining rivals and centralizing control, he has restricted institutions like the military that could have helped with the quake response while filling others with loyalists.

Mr Erdogan acknowledged on Friday that his government’s initial response to the disaster had been slow and anger was growing among some survivors, a sentiment that could hamper his bid to stay in power in elections scheduled for May 14. I have voted for this government for 20 years and tell everyone my anger, said Mikail Gul, 53, who lost five members of his family in a building collapse. I will never forgive them.

The president, who was harshly criticized in 2021 for his government’s failure to control the disastrous wildfires, has long portrayed himself as a leader in touch with the ordinary citizen. He visited communities hard hit by the earthquake in recent days. Dressed in black, with a gloomy face, he visits the injured and comforts those who have lost their homes and underlines the scale of the crisis.

We are facing one of the greatest disasters in our history, he said on Friday during a visit to Adiyaman province. It is a reality that we could not intervene as quickly as we wished. Turkey’s strongest magnitude 7.8 earthquake in decades and hundreds of aftershocks toppled buildings along a 250-mile-long strip in the south, destroying thousands of buildings and causing billions of dollars in damage. On the other side of the Syrian border, nearly 4,000 dead have been counted, a toll that should increase significantly. This is the biggest disaster Turkey has to deal with and inevitably it will create a backlash against the government, said Sinan Ulgen, director of Edam, an Istanbul-based think tank. But much will depend on how effectively it can meet the needs of the affected population.

The Turkish government has launched a massive aid operation, sending 141,000 rescuers to search for the dead and injured, distribute food, blankets and diapers and set up tents for the tens of thousands of homeless people, many of them sleep in cars to avoid the sub-zero winter cold. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, with its epicenter in Gaziantep, Turkey, has become one of the deadliest natural disasters of the century. Nonetheless, many survivors expressed frustration with the government’s response, saying the state was nowhere to be found during the early aftermath, leaving residents on their own to find shelter and free their loved ones trapped from the collapsed buildings.

The scarcity of trained rescue teams and heavy machinery during the critical first days probably increased the death toll, as many people who could have been saved were not. When government agencies arrived, residents said, their equipment seemed inadequate and they failed to coordinate the efforts of volunteers already struggling to help survivors. For two days after the quake, Mr Gul said his family lacked food and water and felt helpless in the face of the destruction. The house next to us collapsed and there was a girl inside saying: Save me! save me! he said. The girl was rescued, but Mr Gul and his relatives had to dig up their five deceased family members, he said. He had worked in Germany for 20 years, funneling his savings into 10 apartments in the town of Kahramanmaras, near the earthquake’s epicenter, so he could live off rent. But all the apartments have been destroyed, and he has to start over. I don’t know what I’m going to do, he said.

During his two decades as prime minister and president, Mr Erdogan argued that changes in the way Turkey was run were needed to protect it from a range of domestic and foreign threats, including coups state military and terrorist groups.

He also restricted the military, which played a key role in the government’s response to the 1999 earthquake. Turker Erturk, a former navy admiral who was commander of the crisis center set up after the quake, said in an interview that the military responded quickly. But in the years that followed, Mr Erdogan’s government limited that capability and the military stopped planning and training for it, he said. After Monday’s quake, the government only called in the military after public criticism, Erturk said. It’s because of the one-man rule, he said. In authoritarian governments, these decisions are made at the top, and they await its orders. On Friday, the military said in a Tweeter which its soldiers had helped from day one and now had over 25,000 troops deployed. But their presence has not been evident in many of the hardest hit areas. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, which critics say has filled loyalists and boosted power at the expense of other organizations, such as the Turkish Red Crescent, is leading the government response to the earthquake.

The quake has also led to greater scrutiny of governments’ use of building codes aimed at preventing building collapse, analysts say. Although no one can predict the exact timing of an earthquake, seismologists have been warning for years that a large quake was expected in this region. Three days before the earthquake, an eminent geologist, Naci Gorur, writing on Twitter that he feared other seismic activity in Turkey had put pressure on faults near the epicenter of Monday’s quake. He even posted a map showing some of the places that would be hit the hardest if his predictions came true. After the earthquake, he tweeted again, saying: As geologists, we were tired of repeating that this earthquake was happening. No one even cared what we said. Following the 1999 earthquake, Turkey tightened its building codes to make buildings more earthquake resistant.

But the area devastated by the recent earthquakes is dotted with areas where some buildings survived while others nearby, some relatively new, collapsed completely, raising questions about whether some contractors had cut corners.

In a building that collapsed this week, volunteer construction workers spotted what they said was substandard rebar and broke chunks of concrete with their hands, saying it was shoddy. In the days that followed, an association of lawyers asked Kahramanmaras prosecutors to identify the contractors who built buildings that collapsed and the inspectors who checked them so that they could be subject to an investigation for possible criminal offences. Gaziantep prosecutors have started collecting samples of the rubble for their own investigation. The earthquake left behind billions of dollars in damage, and government plans will require billions more at a time when the state budget is already strained. Before the earthquake, Mr Erdogan’s government released billions of dollars in new spending aimed at cushioning the blow of high inflation on citizens ahead of the election, a cash injection that some economists say could tip the scales. the country into recession this year.

In addition to economic hardship, the earthquake will add to the plight of Turks, and not in a way that makes them feel like they are contributing to a greater cause, said Selim Koru, an analyst at the Research Foundation on Turkey’s economic policies. This, by its nature, comes out of nowhere and makes people even more miserable, and not just in the earthquake zone, he said. The economy is going to suffer, and I’m not sure that makes sense of that suffering.

The proximity of the earthquakes to the presidential and legislative elections due to be held no later than June 18 could lead to further challenges. The Reuters The news agency quoted an unnamed Turkish official on Thursday as saying the devastation of the earthquake posed serious difficulties for the vote. It was the first hint that the government might be looking to postpone it. Trying to overthrow Mr. Erdogan is a coalition of six opposition parties that want to support the economy and restore the independence of state institutions. They have already started trying to turn the earthquake response into an election issue.

But even some angry voters still trust Mr. Erdogan. We failed that test, said Ismail Ozaslan, 58, a long-haul truck driver at a park in Gaziantep where part of his family was cramped in a tent. We are like patients left to die. There is no management here. But his criticism of local and national officials, whom he accuses of corruption and negligence, stopped before Mr Erdogan. It’s like a building where the roof is strong but the pillars are rotten, he said. We have no other chance than Erdogan. May God grant him long life.

East well contributed to Gaziantep reporting, and Gulsin Harman from Istanbul.

