Donald Trump just neutralized Ron DeSantis





Dark Brandon aimed his death ray at congressional Republicans in front of the entire country this week and in doing so, appears to have banished any idea of ​​a primary challenge should he decide to seek a second term. Unless something drastically changes, it looks like Democrats won’t have to fight for the nomination. The Republicans, on the other hand, appear to be gearing up for an upside-down, dragging, bare-knuckle brawl and the dynamic that is already building is fascinating.

It was always a good bet that Donald Trump would run for no other reason than he is the worst loser in the history of the world and he just can’t accept that he lost the last election. However, he did not expect to have any rivals, assuming he would receive the nomination by acclamation and not even really have to campaign before the general election. Little did he realize his epic pout after the 2020 election would turn off so many suburban GOP voters and believed no doubt he would be a kingmaker in the 2022 election, reaffirming his position as the only possible candidate. However, none of that went as he hoped, and he now has to campaign seriously in a crowded field like he did in 2016.

He introduces himself as a stranger and ushers Ron DeSantis (or whoever is left standing) into the swampy establishment.

No one other than Trump has officially announced yet, but signs are everywhere that a number of people are considering getting started. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced she would make an announcement and Trump said she called to tell him she was going to make it. He made some sour references to his previous promise not to show up, but also encourages him, no doubt aware that a wider field will automatically benefit him since he has a very solid base of around thirty-five for cent of the party who will stick with him no matter what.

The tension between his need to go after former sycophants even though he knows it’s good for him if they run will be very interesting to watch, especially if, as expected, former Vice President Mike Pence and the former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo will enter the race in the coming months. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin are all reportedly also considering races.

Once the games start in earnest, we can certainly expect the usual character insults, lies, and attacks on anyone who dares to enter the arena.

As we all know, Trump’s main rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with some polls showing Trump in second place in a two-way race. DeSantis is the great hope of Republican establishment figures who don’t care that Trump embraced every dictator on the planet, botched a global health emergency, then attempted a coup, but are furious that he is not the winner he claims to be. And the GOP base is certainly curious about Ron, drawn to his troll, “own the libs” approach to culture warfare in which he fearlessly attacks asylum seekers, transgender kids, gay teachers, history students. of the AP and high school students wearing masks in public, proclaiming “Florida is where the revival will die.” He’s a badass.

This stuff is catnip for MAGA followers and Trump knows it. (He has a very developed nose for the fin zeitgeist.) He decided to try and outrun DeSantis who is one of the leaders of the burgeoning anti-LGBTQ movement, and is getting a lot of love from the crowd. MAGA for this by coming to him from the right on the issue. Trump released one of his bizarre campaign videos last week in which he pledged to ban all gender-affirming treatment for minors and punish all doctors who provide it. And he does not limit his draconian proposals to children. He also attacks trans adults. He proposes a federal law that recognizes only two genders and prohibits transgender women from competing on women’s sports teams. He also pledged to immediately end programs that promote the concept of “any age” gender transition, prohibiting all federal dollars from being used for gender-affirming treatment. This is a real attack on American transgender people of all ages. Trump’s anti-trans proposal is as fascist a set of policies as we’ve seen in America since Jim Crow.

I imagine most of his people haven’t heard of it yet, but you can bet it will be a prominent feature of his rallies. And just to make sure he positions himself as the only true culture warrior, he even reposted a few posts from Truth Social that recycled a photo allegedly of DeSantis during his brief tenure as a high school teacher, drinking with underage girls, with the word “groomer” in the comment.

It was a shot across the arc and DeSantis didn’t handle it well when a reporter brought it up. He responded with a Marmist scholarly response that he doesn’t spend his time “trying to smear other Republicans.” (That’s right — he spends all his time smearing ordinary citizens.) But that answer won’t work with Trump or the MAGA mob. The dustbin of GOP history is littered with the political careers of Republicans who have failed to parry its insults. And those who have tried fared little better. He better figure out how to take a punch from Trump or he’ll be out as fast as you can say the words “Scott Walker”.

But Trump isn’t just trying to run to the right of DeSantis on the culture war. He’s doing something smart that helped him a lot in 2016 and will probably help him again. He runs to his left on the economy. He’s already trapped him (and the rest of the field) on the issue of cutting Social Security and Medicare, which almost everyone has supported in the recent past, including DeSantis. It also links him to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and former President Paul Ryan, the hated RINO, by posting a video in which DeSantis praises Ryan’s economic agenda which proposed to privatize Social Security and health insurance. Sure, House Republicans went hysterical when Biden said they wanted to do all of this in his State of the Union address, but Trump says it too and uses Biden’s lines of attack against his rivals creates an interesting dynamic, to say the least.

This same formula allowed Trump to defeat a dozen rivals in 2016 and it could work again.

He has a record now, but it’s hard to see how any of these people can convincingly convict him of anything, since they were in tune with him from the start. Donald Trump, former president and current leader of the Republican Party, manages to do something seemingly impossible: he poses as an outsider and brings Ron DeSantis (or whoever else is left standing) into the establishment marshy. Does the Republican Party want that this time? Watch Fox for a few minutes or Steve Bannon’s War Room and you’ll have your answer. The only question is whether Trump can convince them once again that he is their man.

