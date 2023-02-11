Politics
MPs attack BBC chairman Richard Sharp in scathing report
The BBC chairman is set to face renewed pressure to step down following a scathing report from MPs set to castigate his role in an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson.
The Independent learned that the powerful Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee will strongly criticize Richard Sharp for his conduct.
It is understood MPs will accuse him of not being clear about his part in arranging the loan.
The investigation was launched after it emerged that Mr Sharp, whom Mr Johnson supported for BBC work, was involved.
The report is also expected to castigate Mr Sharp for his apparent lack of remorse during a deadly encounter with MPs earlier this week.
Although the committee will not ask him to resign, their findings are deemed so scathing that they will raise questions about his continued employment at the BBC.
Last week Mr Sharp admitted he had acted as a sort of introductory agency to help arrange the loan.
During a committee hearing on Tuesday, he admitted he introduced his friend Sam Blyth, a relative of Mr Johnsons, to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case after Mr Blyth suggested he could help with the prime ministers’ money problems.
Mr Sharp, a prominent Tory donor who has given the party more than 400,000, denied facilitating the loan for Mr Johnson.
But he admitted he went to see the Prime Minister to discuss the BBC job before applying, although he insisted their relationship had been largely professional.
He said he was trying to ensure due process was followed when he introduced Mr Blyth to the Cabinet Office and denied offering personal financial advice to Mr Johnson.
Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, told MPs: I’ve had a lot of time over the past few weeks to assess whether all the rules have been followed and I wish we weren’t where we are now . I acted in good faith and have no regrets about it, but I clearly could have said to Blyth: Find your own way to Mr. Case.
He later added that he also regretted causing embarrassment to the BBC.
But he insisted that during the process by which he got his current job, he went through a very rigorous interview process and was hired on merit.
But he was accused by Labor MP Kevin Brennan, a committee member, of a monumental lapse of judgment by not telling them about the loan deal at a pre-nomination hearing last January.
This session had taken place before Mr Sharp took over as chairman of the BBC. But he was hauled before the committee again after details of his involvement in Mr Johnson’s loan were reported by the Sunday time.
Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Committees Chairman Damian Green said MPs wanted to establish whether something we should have known had been withheld from us.
Official guidelines issued by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on conflicts of interest in public appointments warn against even the perception of a conflict, and state that it is therefore essential that all potential conflicts are declared.
It reads: Even the perception of a conflict of interest in relation to a board member can be extremely damaging to the reputation of the organization and so it is essential that these are declared and explored. , in the same way that a real conflict would be. The fact that a member acted impartially may not avoid accusations of bias.
The document goes on to warn that it is necessary for the reputation of the individual and of counsel that members of the public have confidence in their independence and impartiality.
Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross was due to investigate Mr Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman.
However, he recused himself, saying he had met Mr Sharp on previous occasions.
Attorney Adam Heppinstall KC has been appointed to lead the investigation.
The BBC is also carrying out an investigation after Mr Sharp announced he had referred himself to the Broadcasters Council Nominations Committee.
|
