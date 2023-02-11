America needs Donald Trump more than ever





Like most Americans, I am a reject.

Our politicians in Washington, DC, have chosen to serve the people, instead of populating the elitist swamp, selling the American worker to China. The mainstream media consistently portrays our views of America First as racist. We are also rejected by our compatriots, too oblivious to understand that American First is the medicine of a nation sick with globalism. The justice system unfairly punishes conservatives for their political beliefs rather than the violent criminals who have turned America’s streets into mass shootings. The once-respected FBI has become a wing of the Democratic Party.

Open borders are President Joe Biden’s way of punishing border states for their conservative policies and refusal to support his radical agenda. Inflation is skyrocketing, largely thanks to our country’s loss of energy independence. That’s bad news for ordinary Americans who can’t afford electric cars.

Our taxes fund the ruin of future generations by far-left zealots who promote their definitions of gender and their “correct” political views throughout our educational system. Our elections have been corrupted by dishonesty and fraud.

Those who stand for a strong country, hard work and traditional values ​​have had enough. During Donald Trump’s presidency, all Americans experienced freedom, strength, and prosperity for the first time in the 246-year history of the United States. Trump made lemonade from the rotten lemons left behind by RINOS, crooked bureaucrats and hostile Democrats. We savored every sip for four beautiful years.

It was the first time that American rejecters — non-elite, non-progressive, hard-working voters — felt truly accepted and valued. It was fantastic.

Trump is in a much stronger position now than he was in 2016. Until Trump descended the golden elevator on June 16, 2015 to declare his candidacy for president, the American people did not know how the government had mistreated them. . From that day until today, there has been relentless persecution of Trump, his family, his close advisers and the voters who supported him. It’s time to avenge Trump – and America – for the former president’s bashing and the ruination of our country by far-left Democrats.

The slogans “Make America Great Again” and “Save America” ​​were the themes of Trump’s 2016 and 2020 election campaigns. They were great, but 2024 must be the “Avenge America Tour.” His campaign made several promises consistent with this theme, including replacing “rogue bureaucrats.”

Direct military action must be taken against the Mexican cartels that have flooded our country with drugs. Illegal immigration must be stopped. If we want to get out of China’s grip, we need to adopt more protectionist trade policies and higher tariffs. Finally, the out-of-control Justice Department and other government agencies that have been politicized and weaponized against conservatives need a top-down overhaul.

Donald Trump has always been able to identify with the fired American. Despite his billions and huge business success, Trump has also been dismissed as nothing more than a “showman” by the elites.

The American people, like Donald Trump, have been rejected and fired. We had to look at our country being eroded from within by a progressive ideology.

It’s time for voters to pick up our strength and fix our nation.

Rasheed Walters is an entrepreneur, political commentator and historian. He is a member of Project 21 and resides in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @rasheednwalters.

