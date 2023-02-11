Donald Trump’s legal team is giving an additional classified file to the Department of Justice.





Former President Donald Trump’s legal team recently turned over to the Justice Department an additional file with classified marks that the team says was found at Mar-a-Lago, according to two people familiar with the file who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe an interaction between the federal government and Trump’s lawyer.

We didn’t know what was in the file if anything these people said. He was found in January at the former Florida presidents’ private estate and club, which had already been searched by the FBI in August. The file was voluntarily turned over to the department, said one of these people. Trump is wintering at the club in Palm Beach, Florida, where the file was found.

Trump’s attorneys have hired outside investigators to search his other properties for the past several months, and they have found additional classified documents at a storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida that was used by the former president.

News of the discovery of the additional folder was first reported by ABC News. A Trump spokesperson had no immediate comment.

There has been a long and fierce battle between Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department in federal court in Washington in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. Much of the legal wrangling remains sealed over an order from federal judges, but people familiar with the matter say the Justice Department has raised concerns about what prosecutors see as a longstanding failure to fully comply. at the May assignment by the Trumps team.

Trump’s team told a federal judge they searched his other properties for documents, but federal prosecutors were suspicious of their behavior and previously asked a judge to disregard them, the Washington reported. Post. So far this has not happened.

In early August, agents obtained judges’ approval to conduct a search at Mar-a-Lago and found 103 classified documents, 18 of which were labeled top secret. This was in addition to 184 other classified documents the former president turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration in early 2022 and another 38 turned over by the former president’s attorney in June.

Court documents indicate that the Justice Department investigated Trump and his advisers for three potential crimes: mishandling of national security secrets, obstruction and destruction of government documents.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed late last year to investigate the case, and people familiar with the matter say he has continued to conduct interviews and subpoena witnesses.

The Post reported that Trump was randomly handling classified documents, and many of the documents found since leaving office were in various areas of the club, including an underground storage area.

Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.

