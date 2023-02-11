Politics
By targeting Narendra Modi, the Congress-led opposition is falling into the trap of the BJP
As we move closer to Assembly polls for nine states in 2023 and Lok Sabha polls scheduled for 2024, the budget session of Parliament has given clear indications in terms of the agenda for these polls. It also gave an indication that opposition parties are becoming increasingly desperate. This was reflected in the frequent use of unparliamentary language, disturbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech with slogans and other unsavory comments, and above all making unsubstantiated and wild allegations in line Adani. As a result, some comments made by opposition leaders were rightly struck out.
BJP Poll Agenda
Through the budget, the president’s address to the joint session, and the first ministers’ response to the vote of thanks in the current session, there was sufficient guidance on the agenda for the ballot set by the BJP for 2023-24.
The BJP’s focus on its core constituencies is very clear and those constituencies are: youth, women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, other socially marginalized sections of society, farmers and most importantly the middle class. The Prime Minister mentioned in detail the work done for these sections in his speeches to Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha while speaking on the vote of thanks for the President’s speech. The last and most important addition to this list is the middle class.
There had often been a debate in the past that the Modi government had failed to meet the expectations of the middle class. As the 2023-2024 elections approach, the Modi government has decided to take this perception bull by horn.
Personal income tax refunds for the middle class were announced in the budget. At least 1 crore of people in the Rs 5-7 lakh income bracket are expected to benefit from the government’s decision to increase the reimbursement level to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax scheme. There have been a host of other measures in health, education, finance and MSMEs that will bring huge benefits to the middle class. In fact, no budget in the past nine years has been as favorable to the middle class as the 2023-2024 budget.
The Prime Minister, while responding to the debate on the motion of thanks, spoke in detail about the contribution of the Indian middle class. Then, on February 10, as he launched a new Vande Bharat train in Mumbai, he specifically reiterated that this year’s budget had strengthened the middle class.
The second key category that the BJP has focused on is Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Prime Minister began his response to the Presidents speech debate by specifically mentioning that it is a historic event that the current President of India is a Tribal and it is a proud moment for Tribals across the country. He also mentioned during his speeches that it was the BJP government that declared the birthday of tribal leader Birsa Munda asJanjatiya Gaurav Diwas.These actions and claims by the PM are likely to benefit the BJP. Out of 542 Lok Sabha seats, 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The BJP had won 27 of those seats in 2014 and improved its tally to 31 in 2019. It plans to further improve its tally in the 2024 polls. This ST outreach would also have a significant impact in the state assembly polls. from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and even the north eastern states that will go to the polls in 2023. Congress had won 5 Lok Sabha seats reserved for STs in 2014 and it fell to 4 in 2019 He hasn’t done anything meaningful to improve his tally in those seats and is waiting to take advantage of the anti-incumbency. The BJP is well aware of this scenario and has therefore done massive outreach to Scheduled Tribes.
Modi versus rest
Another key element of the current parliamentary session is that the opposition has failed to identify with the issues of ordinary people. The way it happened in parliament over the Adani line was a political mistake. This, however, resonates with the hard left stance taken by Congress on all economic issues. His attempts to revive the old pension system are also part of this socialist welfare model of the 1970s, which could be a big shock for budgetary management. The freebie model had long blunted the growth of the Indian economy under Congress socialist regimes and we witnessed its catastrophic effects during 10 years of UPA rule from 2004 to 2014. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a strong stance on this issue that populist measures that could harm the fundamentals of the economy and therefore India’s interests, in the long term, should not be pursued.
Throughout the proceedings of Parliament, since the presentation of the budget on February 1, it was clear that the opposition did not have a narrative of its own. It has no alternative development model. Instead, opposition leaders are busy only building a counter-narrative against the BJP and finding loopholes in the Modi governments’ development model.
And in this area too, they are not able to leave an impact. The reason is that instead of targeting the government on political issues, opposition leaders are only targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the lines between political and personal attacks blurring. This is precisely what happened in 2014 and 2019. Modi’s credibility is far superior to that of any other opposition leader. The results were self-evident. The same script seems to be repeating itself for 2024 as well.
By targeting Modi, the opposition is entering a battleground where the rules of electoral warfare have been set by the BJP. This is the terrain of the BJP. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that when he told Rajya Sabha on February 9 in his speech, the whole nation witnessed how one individual prevailed over many. They must take turns even when it comes to shouting slogans (against me). But my conviction is unshakable. I have dedicated my life to the nation and I am here to do something for my country.
Modi has branded the opposition as practitioners of politics who lack the courage and conviction to play fair and as a result they have applied new tactics against him. The opposition, on the other hand, appears to have shot itself in the foot with multiple incidents of unparliamentary behavior. While they engaged in these tactics, the whole nation watched the live broadcast of these incidents which were completely contrary to our cherished and well-maintained parliamentary traditions. It would also further weaken their challenge to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who have a clear ideological track record backed by a government that keeps its promises and a highly motivated and strong organizational cadre. More importantly, the BJP led by Prime Minister Modi has its own narrative. The opposition has only one counter-narrative.
The writer, author and columnist, has written several books. He tweets @ArunAnandLive. The opinions expressed are personal.
