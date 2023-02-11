Turkey earthquake failures leave Erdogan vulnerable





Ankara: Turkey’s most devastating earthquake since 1939 has raised big questions about whether a tragedy of such magnitude could have been avoided and whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government could have done more to save lives, media reported. With elections on the horizon, his future hangs in the balance after 20 years in power and his calls for national unity have gone unheeded, the BBC reported. Erdogan admitted shortcomings in the response, but seemed to blame fate on a visit to a disaster area: “Such things have always happened. It’s part of the plan of fate. Turkey sits on two fault lines and has earthquake-resistant building codes dating back more than 80 years. But last Monday’s double quake was far more intense than anything seen since 1939. The first quake recorded a magnitude of 7.8 at 4:17 a.m., followed by another of 7.5, tens of kilometers away. This required a massive rescue operation spread across 10 of Turkey’s 81 provinces. But the response took time to build and some villages could not be reached for days. More than 30,000 people from the professional and voluntary sector eventually arrived, along with teams from many other countries, the BBC reported. More than 6,000 buildings collapsed and workers from Turkey’s disaster management authority AFAD were themselves caught up in the quakes. Those early hours were critical, but roads were damaged and search and rescue teams struggled through until the second or third day. Turkey has more experience with earthquakes than almost any other country, but the founder of the leading voluntary relief group thinks this time politics got in the way. After the last major earthquake in August 1999, the armed forces carried out the operation, but the Erdogan government sought to limit their power in Turkish society, the BBC reported. “All over the world, the most organized and logistically powerful organizations are the armed forces; they have enormous means in their hands,” said Akut Foundation head Nasuh Mahruki. “So you have to use it when disaster strikes.” Instead, the Turkish Civil Disaster Authority now has the role, with a staff of 10-15,000, aided by non-governmental groups such as Akut, which has 3,000 volunteers. The potential rescue effort was now much larger than in 1999, Mahruki said, but with the military excluded from the planning, it had to wait for an order from the government: “It delayed the start of rescue operations and of research”.

