Politics
The nail in the nuclear coffin
Utilities eagerly placed orders for turnkey nuclear power plants.
It seemed to be the answer to all their problems.
And it was, for a while.
When fossil fuel prices skyrocketed, nations rationed oil, and coal was shockingly expensive, nuclear power builds largely paid off.
Only the public services did not count on the oil crisis which strongly slowed the growth of the demand for electricity. At the same time they had to raise prices, no one wanted their product.
This is at the same time as nuclear construction prices started spiraling out of control due to new regulations and ways to seek clean energy. Utilities found themselves caught between a rock and a hard place:
- go bankrupt due to high fuel prices, or
- Going bankrupt due to the high costs of nuclear construction.
Then oil and coal prices began to fall, and fell even further from 1980 to 1985.
Utilities quickly converted to building fossil fuel power plants.
Not a single new reactor was built in the United States between 1980 and 2010.
Instead, coal and natural gas dominated and CO2 emissions were irrelevant and the option for clean energy like nuclear dwindled away.
The world has built a decades-long addiction to dirty, cheap energy that has become nearly impossible to break.
Scary Fracking
In the mid-2000s, natural gas prices were on the rise. Popular opinion believed that the United States was going to severely limit CO2 emissions.
And all those nuclear power plants built in the 70s looked appetizing again.
Their operating costs averaged only $0.02/kWh.
An efficient combined-cycle plant would run four to five times faster…for fuel alone.
In this market, nuclear was king.
- Each GW of single-reactor-sized capacity produced up to half a billion every year.
It lasted four glorious years, from 2004 to 2008.
Utilities took note.
From 20072009, thirteen companies have filed an application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission construction and operating authorizations for the construction of twenty-six new nuclear reactors.
For context, this is 25% of the current nuclear reactor base in the United States in just two years.
Then it was deja vu again. The global financial crisis reduced demand for natural gas, causing prices to fall.
Then, in the early 2010s, a new technology called fracking made natural gas much cheaper than nuclear. This forced the plants offline.
By 2013, most new nuclear applications had been phased out. Natural gas electricity was about 4 cents per kWh, compared to 10 cents for nuclear.
In the northeastern United States, electricity prices have fallen by more than 50% from 20082016.
A 2015 MIT study showed that the current trajectory of electricity prices was making about two-thirds of nuclear power in the United States unprofitable, forcing about 20% into early retirement.
In 2019, Exelon announced that it would shut down one of its nuclear reactors in Pennsylvania unless it received subsidies. For what?
Because cheap natural gas has slashed regional electricity prices by half. This meant that Pennsylvania’s nine nuclear reactors (which power 33% of the state) were rapidly becoming unprofitable.
The natural gas is exhausted; Nuclear is in
The grant application is not far-fetched.
Wind and solar have already received massive federal subsidies, which is part of what makes them competitive with nuclear.
Nuclear is the only form of energy that is not valued by the market for its low emissions and extreme reliability. Fortunately, despite oil and gas companies’ best attempts to stop them, politicians in several states are rewriting the rules.
-
Zero-emission credits are created so that the market recognizes the value of clean, carbon-free energy like nuclear.
And the federal government created a $6 billion civilian nuclear credit program last year to help preserve existing nuclear infrastructure in the United States.
In the end, the subsidies might not even be necessary.
Over the past three years, natural gas soared 400%most of it Before 2022. It is at its highest level for thirteen years.
It was $8 when all of these applications were filed, then dropped to $2 in 2019.
Now natural gas is back at $8.
Meanwhile, coal went from $50 a ton to $400 a ton in just two years.
Energy prices in the EU are already far beyond extremely expensive nuclear power plants.
In fact, increases in natural gas have pushed prices in the UK to $225 per MWh for the first time in fifteen years. And that’s in the summer, when the energy demand is about 50% lower than in the winter.
This is about double the price the British government has guaranteed to pay a French company building a reactor in England.
- In other words, they would get an immediate energy discount just by building more nuclear reactors.
So that’s exactly what they’re going to do.
In 2000, nuclear power supplied around 10% of the UK’s electricity. It was 20% in 2020 and they are going to increase it to 25%.
They created a new organization called Great British Nuclear. Its aim is to ensure that each new nuclear power plant is built faster than the previous one.
In the future, it doesn’t matter how cheap other energies are.
Nuclear will be even cheaper than any clean energy.
And best of all, it will be carbon free.
