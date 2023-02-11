The nail in the nuclear coffin

Many people believe that Three Mile Island is what killed nuclear power in the United States. It may have delivered the fatal blow, but nuclear was dying years before the accident. And for some reason that had Nothing to do with nuclear power itself.

it matters how cheap other energy is. When the oil crisis of the early 1970s hit, 82% of electricity was generated from fossil fuels such as coal. Overnight, the price of oil and coal rose 100%. You see, it doesn't matter how much nuclear costs; nuclear, was suddenly much cheaper than gas and coal-fired electricity and other clean energy sources. Utilities eagerly placed orders for turnkey nuclear power plants. It seemed to be the answer to all their problems. And it was, for a while. When fossil fuel prices skyrocketed, nations rationed oil, and coal was shockingly expensive, nuclear power builds largely paid off. Only the public services did not count on the oil crisis which strongly slowed the growth of the demand for electricity. At the same time they had to raise prices, no one wanted their product. This is at the same time as nuclear construction prices started spiraling out of control due to new regulations and ways to seek clean energy. Utilities found themselves caught between a rock and a hard place: go bankrupt due to high fuel prices, or

Going bankrupt due to the high costs of nuclear construction. Then oil and coal prices began to fall, and fell even further from 1980 to 1985. Utilities quickly converted to building fossil fuel power plants. Not a single new reactor was built in the United States between 1980 and 2010. Instead, coal and natural gas dominated and CO2 emissions were irrelevant and the option for clean energy like nuclear dwindled away. The world has built a decades-long addiction to dirty, cheap energy that has become nearly impossible to break.

Scary Fracking In the mid-2000s, natural gas prices were on the rise. Popular opinion believed that the United States was going to severely limit CO2 emissions. And all those nuclear power plants built in the 70s looked appetizing again. Their operating costs averaged only $0.02/kWh . An efficient combined-cycle plant would run four to five times faster…for fuel alone. In this market, nuclear was king. Each GW of single-reactor-sized capacity produced up to half a billion every year. It lasted four glorious years, from 2004 to 2008. Utilities took note. From 20072009, thirteen companies have filed an application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission construction and operating authorizations for the construction of twenty-six new nuclear reactors. For context, this is 25% of the current nuclear reactor base in the United States in just two years. Then it was deja vu again. The global financial crisis reduced demand for natural gas, causing prices to fall. Then, in the early 2010s, a new technology called fracking made natural gas much cheaper than nuclear. This forced the plants offline. By 2013, most new nuclear applications had been phased out. Natural gas electricity was about 4 cents per kWh, compared to 10 cents for nuclear. In the northeastern United States, electricity prices have fallen by more than 50% from 20082016. A 2015 MIT study showed that the current trajectory of electricity prices was making about two-thirds of nuclear power in the United States unprofitable, forcing about 20% into early retirement. In 2019, Exelon announced that it would shut down one of its nuclear reactors in Pennsylvania unless it received subsidies. For what? Because cheap natural gas has slashed regional electricity prices by half . This meant that Pennsylvania’s nine nuclear reactors (which power 33% of the state) were rapidly becoming unprofitable.