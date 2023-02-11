‘PM Modi can convince Putin’, says US on how Russian-Ukrainian war can end

The protracted war between Russia and Ukraine has severely affected the global economy over the past year. While many world leaders, as well as the United Nations, tried to convince Russia to end the war and withdraw its army from Ukraine, all efforts were in vain. The war soured existing bitter ties between the West and Russia, however, India took a neutral stance.

In this context, the spokesman of the White House of the United States made a suggestion on the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine.

When asked if there was still time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war or convince President Vladimir Putin, Kirby replied: “I think there is still time for Putin to stop the war. war. I think there is still time for that. (PM Modi) talks about all the efforts he is willing to undertake. The United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine.”

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Prime Minister Modi said this is not the era of war during his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Today’s era is not one of war and I told you about it on the call. Today we will have the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path Peace”.

Prime Minister Modi spoke about it during a bilateral meeting in Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

The White House spokesman blamed Putin for the Russian-Ukrainian war. “The only person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop him right away,” Kirby said.

“Instead, he fires cruise missiles at energy and electrical infrastructure and tries to turn off the lights and turn off the heat so that the people of Ukraine suffer even more than they already have,” he added.

Kirby also highlighted US President Joe Biden’s efforts to end the devastating war between Russia and Ukraine.

“So President Biden has said this dozens of times. We believe this war could end today, should end today,” he said.

Biden will visit Poland on February 20 to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Eastern European allies and talk about Ukraine, the White House said. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

