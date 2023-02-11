Bismarck’s moment in China is finally in motion Asia Times

In its latest assessment of the Chinese economy, the International Monetary Fund channeled Otto von Bismarck in a way that global investors would be wise to consider.

No, the IMF did not mention the 19th century German Chancellor. But the social safety net model that Bismarck championed for Europe’s largest economy was written between the lines in bold type.

One of the key reforms recommended by the IMF is for Chinese President Xi Jinping to strengthen the social safety net to counter the huge pile of household savings that anxious citizens have amassed.

According to IMF economist Thomas Helbling, this would spur China’s 1.4 billion people to increase their consumption and, in turn, stabilize a faltering housing market.

According to data from the People’s Bank of China, it was a record 17.84 trillion yuan ($2.6 trillion). Given the scale of China’s gray economy, the actual figure may be even higher than France’s annual gross domestic product, which is around $2.8 trillion.

An ambitious but achievable set of reforms can improve those prospects, especially in an inclusive way by increasing the role of household consumption in demand, says Helbling.

Reforms such as gradually raising the retirement age to increase labor supply, strengthening unemployment and health insurance benefits, and reforming state-owned enterprises to close their productivity gap with private companies would significantly boost growth in the coming years.

The good news is that Xi seems well ahead of the IMF here. It would appear that his new economic reform team is developing an ambitious Bismarckian system of social security and health care to get the Chinese masses to separate from their savings and consume.

The team, likely led by Xi’s new premier, Li Qiang, will have started in March. The savings figure increased by 8 trillion yuan in 2022. Moreover, in November and December alone, household deposits jumped by 2.95 trillion yuan and 2.19 trillion yuan respectively.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Xi Jinping and his new de facto deputy Li Qiang in a file photo. Image: NTV / Screenshot

Thus, China’s oversaving challenge has come to a head over the past few months. The dynamic means that even as Chinese consumers embark on a collective wave of revenge shopping following the Covid lockdown, households remain predisposed to continue hoarding cash.

We believe that excess savings may not be released completely and very quickly in 2023, says UBS economist Tao Wang.

Wang expects more cautious consumption thanks to significant pressures in consumer confidence. This throws some cold water on hopes of a consumer-led recovery.

With employment and household income still expected to pick up, consumer confidence may not fully recover but remain rather cautious, Wang said. She adds that some households may need to keep saving longer to restore balance sheets that have been damaged by economic weakness and the housing downturn before.

Fitch Ratings is more optimistic. China, according to Fitch analyst Brian Coulton, will grow 5% in 2023 as consumption and activity recover faster than initially expected following Beijing’s U-turn on zero Covid restrictions.

Coulton says China’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index tracks manufacturing and services, which rose to 50.1 in January from a previous reading of 47, signaling expansion. Fitch also thinks the post-reopening surge in Covid infections appears to be easing, paving the way for recovery.

The rapid rebound from the Covid shock wave means activity in the first half of 2023 will be stronger than expected, Coulton notes.

He also notes that stabilizing the recovery will remain the main objective in the short term, but does not anticipate aggressive macroeconomic easing, referring to the next National People’s Congress scheduled for March.

UBS, meanwhile, thinks China’s household consumption growth will only increase by around 7.8% in inflation-adjusted terms in 2023. A big improvement, but not enough to bring GDP back to levels before the pandemic.

Economist Carlos Casanova of Union Bancaire Privé notes that China’s gross domestic savings as a percentage of GDP is among the highest in the world, at 45.7% in 2021, compared to 17.4% in the United States. . That figure doesn’t even include the 2022 savings push.

Many households might therefore choose to hold onto their excess savings to prepare for a rainy day, Casanova says.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> China’s zero Covid policy has increased unemployment. Image: Screenshot / HBO

At the same time, he adds, the Chinese labor market remains under pressure. The surveyed unemployment rate was above target in 2022, averaging 5.6% from 5.1% in 2019, according to Casanova. Youth unemployment aged 16-24 was 17.6%, significantly higher than pre-Covid levels of 11.9%.

The good news, says Casanova, is that the consumption-led recovery should not lead to excessive inflationary pressures. He expects consumer prices to hit 3.0% in 2023, within the People’s Bank of China’s tolerance threshold.

It should also be noted that the Xi government has options to induce households to part with their savings.

Economic policy would become more supportive in 2023, notes Macquarie Bank economist Larry Hu. He expects credit growth of 11% to 12% in 2023 from 9.6% in 2022. Fiscal policy could also become more expansionary with a record quota of local government special bonds, he says.

But building a stable and reliable safety net would pay far greater dividends.

The pivot Xis Bismarckian is a major shift in government policy. To this day, Germany still runs health and social care systems in a way designed in the 1880s. And not just Germany, but also the UK.

As early as 1981, the German historian Wolfgang Mommsen postulated that entrepreneurs in both countries had shown considerable interest in public social policy of the type implemented by Bismarck. They assumed this would be the best way to solve existing social problems without unduly interfering with the free market system, weakening their competitive positions on the international stage, or imposing the resulting financial burdens exclusively on industry.

Boston University economist Laurence Kotlikoff posits that the key is to create a modern version of Social Security that Bismarck would surely support. His preference: a fully funded, transparent, efficient, fair and progressive system that includes personal accounts collectively invested by the government at no cost to workers.

From a philosophical point of view, such a system must be fundamentally reformed without undermining its legitimate mission of obliging people to save and insure themselves and of providing forms of social insurance that the private market would not provide. or would provide harm. It is also, he says, about building a social safety net that is not incomprehensible, ineffective, inequitable and, above all, insolvent.

Easier said than done, of course. In general, according to IMF economist Helbling, prioritizing household spending over investment would also provide greater stabilization benefits. For example, means-tested transfers to households would stimulate aggregate demand by 50% more than an equivalent amount of public investment. To ensure policy coherence, fiscal policy should be conducted within a medium-term fiscal framework.

In the case of China, changing the collective mindset of consumers is a major challenge, says economist Zhang Jun of Fudan University.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> A night market in Qingdao in Shandong province during China’s Golden Week holiday. Photo: Xinhua

Not all excess savings reflect the suppression of consumer spending, says Zhang. A very large part of the increase in deposits reflects what households choose to save as a precaution.

Chinese households save mainly in the form of housing and financial investments, and last year they delayed buying a house and retreated from the stock market and other underperforming financial assets in favor of keeping their money in bank deposits.

Economist Nicholas Lardy of the Peterson Institute for International Economics notes that one of the weakest elements of China’s social safety net is its unemployment insurance system. Its coverage is limited, its benefits are modest and only a tiny fraction of the unemployed receive benefits.

In recent years, only companies employing 200 million workers, or less than half of the urban workforce, participate in the system, Lardy says. Coverage for Chinese migrant workers is still limited. In addition, he adds, the limited participation of small private enterprises and sole proprietorships in urban areas is probably the main cause of low urban employment coverage.

Without enhanced cash transfers to the unemployed, China’s recovery will be weak, Lardy concludes.

Bold government action is needed. The results of the PBOC questionnaire survey report on urban depositors highlighted a continued high propensity of households to save. Less than 23% of households say they are ready to consume more. More than 58% plan to save more.

On the positive side, the signals are that Xi’s incoming economic team will accelerate efforts to build a dynamic and expansive social safety net to improve access to medical care, unemployment benefits and credible pathways to diets. globally competitive retirement and retirement plans. And to proceed in a way that even Bismarck could approve of.

Follow William Pesek on Twitter at @WilliamPesek