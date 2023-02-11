Last year, as Turkey marked the anniversary of an earthquake that devastated parts of the country in 1999, Recep Tayyip Erdoan hailed government plans for urban transformation that would protect people from future disasters. As human beings, it is not up to us to prevent disasters; yet it is up to us to take action against their destructive effects, he said.

Today, Turkey’s president stands accused of failing to do just that and faces the enormous challenge of a vast humanitarian crisis. The country’s worst natural disaster in nearly a century has already claimed more than 19,000 lives on their side of the border with Syria.

Erdoan is now battling criticism that his government was too slow to deliver aid to the stricken regions and that Turkey was ill-prepared. It comes at a time when the president, who rose to national power just after the turn of the millennium, is facing his toughest re-election campaign yet.

This will be the major issue of the elections…[it] is terrible news for Erdoan, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanc University in Istanbul.

Born in Istanbul into a working-class family, Erdoan, now 68, began championing conservative politics as a teenager. The hardcore football fan led a youth wing of Islamic parties in his early twenties. He then rose to prominence when he was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994. In 2001 he founded the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), choosing an acronym meaning pure to contrast with corrupt coalition governments and chaotic.

The AKP, which had its roots in Turkey’s Islamist movement but presented itself as pro-European and pro-business, won a landslide victory in 2002 as voters denounced the incumbents’ economic mismanagement and handling of the earthquake zmit. The 1999 earthquake was one of the reasons ruling parties not only lost but were wiped off the map, said Atilla Yeilada, analyst at GlobalSource Partners.

Erdoan, known for his powerful rhetoric and his talent for getting things done, became prime minister in 2003. While much of his political energy was consumed by battles with the military and other institutions, he also embarked on a huge transformation of the national infrastructure. This accelerated after the global financial crisis, as a wave of cheap money poured in. Turkish prosperity has increased as new hospitals, bridges, highways and airports have sprung up.

But the AKP also relaxed bidding rules and built a network of business and political connections that awarded lucrative public tenders to friends in exchange for turning the media into organs of propaganda or funneling money to foundations linked to the Erdoan family. Repeated amnesties for illegal building projects have encouraged shoddy building practices.

A turning point came in 2013 when protests against a planned shopping mall in Istanbul’s Gezi Park metastasized into a wider movement. Erdoan launched a violent crackdown and began limiting civil liberties and restricting press freedom. Gezi really opened his eyes and showed what this man was made of, Yeilada said.

A coup attempt in 2016 reinforced his shift to more authoritarian rule. Since then, Erdoan has tightened his grip on almost all government institutions. Waves of purges in the civil service and a preference for loyalty over ability have further eroded the country’s institutions, political analysts say.

The fallout has been visible as the country suffers one of the worst natural disasters in its history. This earthquake is the destruction of 20 years of facade. The results of the earthquake are the consequences of disrespecting Turkish institutions and disregarding expertise, says Solizel, a lecturer at Kadir Has University.

Erdoan lashed out at political opponents and the media who called the response slow and disorganized. Just a day after the earthquake, he said his government is counting those who intend to play our people against each other with fake news and savvy prosecutors are identifying [and] take the necessary measures against those who attempt to create social chaos.

The Turkish president has often exploited past crises and turned them to his advantage. But some political observers say this could prove beyond his control.

With elections scheduled for May 14, the earthquake will represent the biggest political crisis that [Erdoan] faces, said Esen. This is on top of a painful cost-of-living crisis, which economists say has been inflamed by his unconventional economic policies and weighed heavily on his popularity.

The quake, which hit a series of impoverished and conservative provinces, could reduce support from its usually reliable base, zel said. It’s very difficult for me to decipher the codes of conservative Turkey, or pro-Erdoan Turkey, but I really don’t see how he can remain unscathed after this calamity.

Even some AKP officials are furious at the dire death toll and his government’s failures to protect Turkey. Why not [other earthquake-prone] countries like Japan, Chile have tragedies like us? said a party member from one of the devastated provinces, who had lost several relatives. People are asking these questions now. And they will become stronger.

[email protected], [email protected]