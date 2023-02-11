PM Modi shares a bird’s eye view of spectacular Mumbai from his helicopter. Watch | Latest India News





During his visit to Mumbai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi captured a bird’s eye view of Mumbai’s famous coastline and surrounding areas from his helicopter. He was in the city to report two new Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The video was released shortly after the trains launched. Doesn’t Bombay look spectacular!? I took this video during my visit earlier today, said the caption of the video, shared on Instagram. Read also : ‘Left cadres used to capture police stations in Tripura, but now’: PM Modi The video shows a number of high-rise buildings as well as the Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums adjacent to the famous sea promenade. Prime Minister Modi then ended the clip with a photo of the vast Arabian Sea. Read also : I am your family, Prime Minister Modi tells Bohra Muslims Prime Minister Modi reported two Vande Bharat trains, one between Mumbai and Solapur and the other between Mumbai and Shirdi. The inauguration ceremony was held in Mumbai, attended by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. For the first time 2 Vande Bharat trains launched. They will link financial centers like Mumbai and Pune to the centers of our devotion. This will benefit students and office workers, farmers and worshipers, he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A motivated journalist with practical experience in print, digital and broadcast media. A former student of Jadavpur University who believes that everything is accessible.

…See the details Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-shares-bird-s-eye-view-of-spectacular-mumbai-from-his-chopper-watch-101676110840118.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos