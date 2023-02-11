Jokowi inaugurated a fertilizer plant in Aceh capable of producing 500,000 tons of NPK





President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated the PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM) fertilizer plant in Aceh province on Friday (02/10/2023). Jokowi said the investment value of the fertilizer plant has reached IDR 1.7 trillion. “This is what we are doing and the investment for this PIM came out IDR 1.7 trillion, both for the NPK industry, as well as for the major port facilities,” Jokowi said during the presentation. inauguration broadcast on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat, Friday (10/2/2023). He said farmers often complain about the availability of fertilizers and the high price of fertilizers. This is due to the limited availability of domestic fertilizers. “The need for fertilizer in Indonesia is 13.5 million tons. 3.5 million tons are met. And that’s how I feel lately, every time I go to the village, every time I go to the fields, I meet farmers who always say “Sir, no fertilizer. Yes sir, fertilizer prices are high,” he explained. Jokowi also hopes that the existence of PT PMI’s fertilizer factory can produce 1.14 million fertilizers to solve the problems farmers are complaining about. If farmers do not use it, he said fertilizer can be exported and developed. “What is clear, I want the capacity here to be 570,000 tonnes doubled, which means that 1.14 million tonnes will really be able to come out at the maximum. So that we can resolve the complaints that exist among farmers. Otherwise, for example not Run exports also have a great opportunity for us to grow,” he said. He also asked the Ministry of BUMN, PT Pupuk Indonesia and PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda to find solutions and solutions to the gas problem. Indeed, PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda had stopped production due to gas supply problems. “Because the key is there. To make it come out right, then the exit is installed according to what we want,” Jokowi said. Also, he hopes that the Arun Lhoksumawe Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will become a green industrial zone. Moreover, there are already investors coming in so it is hoped that this will have an effect on the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) of Aceh province. “According to the estimates of the Deputy Minister (BUMN), Mr. Pahala earlier, this may affect 7% of the GRDP in Aceh. Its very important. Therefore, no matter how big, don’t stop,” Jokowi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/5204439/diresmikan-jokowi-pabrik-pupuk-di-aceh-sanggup-produksi-500-ribu-ton-npk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos