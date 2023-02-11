‘Former actors of bad governance join hands’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura | India News

AMBASSA: Taking on the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that former bad governance actors have joined hands. Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind, but any vote for them would set Tripura back several years.

“The former actors of bad governance have joined hands, some other parties are also helping them from behind – whatever their name or slogan, but even a single vote for them will set Tripura back,” he said. during an election rally in Ambassa. in Dhalai district.

Modi also alleged that the leftist and Congress governments had created a division among the tribals, while the BJP tried to solve their problems, including that of the Brus.

“The BJP works for the upliftment of tribes across India,” he claimed.

Appeal to people to vote for the ? twin engine? government to continue the streak of development in the northeastern state, he told the rally, “Beware of the double-edged sword of Congress and the left, they want to stop all projects that benefit the people”.

The prime minister said Congress and the left only know how to betray the poor, alleging that people have suffered because of years of poor governance.

“Previously, the CPI(M) cadres controlled the police stations, while the BJP established the rule of law in the state,” he said.

Modi claimed that the BJP had liberated Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of ‘chanda’ (donations).

“Your votes will keep the leftists out of power and ensure the continuation of a ‘dual engine’ government in Tripura,” he added.

Listing the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Modi said Tripura’s economy will benefit massively from the Centre’s Act East policy and soon become the gateway to South Asia -East.