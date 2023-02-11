Politics
‘Former actors of bad governance join hands’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura | India News
AMBASSA: Taking on the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that former bad governance actors have joined hands. Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind, but any vote for them would set Tripura back several years.
“The former actors of bad governance have joined hands, some other parties are also helping them from behind – whatever their name or slogan, but even a single vote for them will set Tripura back,” he said. during an election rally in Ambassa. in Dhalai district.
Modi also alleged that the leftist and Congress governments had created a division among the tribals, while the BJP tried to solve their problems, including that of the Brus.
“The BJP works for the upliftment of tribes across India,” he claimed.
Appeal to people to vote for the ? twin engine? government to continue the streak of development in the northeastern state, he told the rally, “Beware of the double-edged sword of Congress and the left, they want to stop all projects that benefit the people”.
The prime minister said Congress and the left only know how to betray the poor, alleging that people have suffered because of years of poor governance.
“Previously, the CPI(M) cadres controlled the police stations, while the BJP established the rule of law in the state,” he said.
Modi claimed that the BJP had liberated Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of ‘chanda’ (donations).
“Your votes will keep the leftists out of power and ensure the continuation of a ‘dual engine’ government in Tripura,” he added.
Listing the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Modi said Tripura’s economy will benefit massively from the Centre’s Act East policy and soon become the gateway to South Asia -East.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/old-players-of-misgovernance-joined-hands-pm-narendra-modi-attacks-congress-cpim-alliance-in-tripura-2572172.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- General Bajwa admits he was behind ‘regime change’: Imran Khan
- CGTNBuilding a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in early spring
- ‘Former actors of bad governance join hands’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura | India News
- Friluftsliv: The discovery of Goshen Point at Beacon Island changed lives | News, Sports, Jobs
- Opinion | DOJ’s antitrust lawsuit against Google shows promise
- No. 6/9 Softball splits Opening Day action as five newcomers make their debut
- Bollywoods struggle with on-set injuries
- The Nashville fashion designer gears up for his first solo show
- Rescue teams are racing to find earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria
- The new Conservative president believes a Russian spy tried to recruit him from a pub
- How to Detect Text Generated by AI, According to Researchers
- UK economy narrowly avoids recession – POLITECO