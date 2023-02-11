Politics
CGTNBuilding a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in early spring
BEIJING, February 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — More than one million vehicles have traveled on from Cambodia the very first highway linking the capital Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk deepwater port province in the first three months since its inauguration on October 1st Last year.
The 187 km long highway, taken over by the China Road and Bridge Corporation with $2 billionis one of the results of the cooperation between China And Cambodia as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
There is a proverb in Cambodia saying “there is a road, there is hope”. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen once said China built many roads and bridges to Cambodiait therefore means that China created a lot of hope for the Cambodian people.
Hun Sen visited China in February 2020, when the COVID-19 epidemic situation in the country was still serious. Recalling this meeting, the Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday said the visit was a sign of support and that Hun Sen stood firmly with the Chinese people in their fight against COVID-19.
“It gives me great pleasure to work with you to make our three-year appointment a reality and open a new era of building a China–Cambodia community of destiny in early spring,” Xi told Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in beijing.
All-round cooperation
Xi stressed that the two sides can build a cooperation framework in six major areas: politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Hun Sen expressed his full agreement with the idea.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact and the China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) entered into force on January 1, 2022. According to the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodiathe volume of trade between China And Cambodia to hit $14.5 billion from January to November 2022an increase of 19.1% year-on-year.
On Friday, Xi pointed out that China will also encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Cambodiaassist in the construction of the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone and support the construction of transportation infrastructure.
In addition to the highway, China-financed projects such as national roads, hospitals, rural roads and drinking water supply, were put into service in Cambodia in 2022, and more agricultural products such as longan, corn and pangasius have gained official access to the Chinese market.
In addition, a team of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) experts came Cambodia last March to help the Southeast Asian nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
On people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Xi noted that the Chinese side will prioritize restoring and increasing direct flights between China And Cambodiaencourage tourism cooperation and carry out work to protect and restore cultural heritage.
China has participated in the restoration of the ruined temples of the Angkor Archaeological Park since 1997 by successfully restoring the Chau Say Tevoda temple and the Ta Keo temple.
“Development is not the prerogative of a few”
During the meeting, the Chinese president also stressed that development is not the preserve of a few nations.
Acts of engaging in system rivalry or ideological confrontation, politicizing and militarizing economic, commercial, scientific and technological exchanges, forcing decoupling and chain breaking, curbing and suppressing development other countries and forcing countries in the region to choose sides, are all power politics and hegemonic practices, and can never be popular, Xi said.
China stands on the right side of history and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as international fairness and justice, Xi pledged.
Hun Sen said that the ChinaThe proposed BRI, Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI) are of great importance in maintaining world peace and promoting common development, adding that the Cambodian side will actively support and participate.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn, said the GDI “is another public good that China provides to the rest of the world,” adding that it is crucial in helping least developed countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce poverty.
