Previously worked in a BUMN which is now disbanded





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has its own memory in Aceh. This happened because Jokowi started his long career as a BUMN worker in Aceh. The nostalgic story was revealed by Jokowi during the Popular Commercial Credit (KUR) distribution in North Aceh District, Aceh. Jokowi always presents himself as an Acehnese. The reason is that he spent the beginning of his career in the westernmost province of Indonesia. He admitted that he had lived in Lhokseumawe in Bener Meriah. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “I’m also an Acehnese, I’ve been to Lhokseumawe, I’ve been to Bener Meriah too,” Jokowi said during a speech during the construction of KUR BSI which was broadcast virtually, Friday (10/2 /2023) . In his memory, Aceh’s economy was much more dynamic decades ago. The reason is that at that time many factories were still firmly established in Aceh. Jokowi says that industrialization was going very well in Aceh when he was still working there. There are also many other economic potentials in Aceh. From trade, fishing, to agriculture. “I really know that the potential in Aceh is great. Trade, fishing, fishermen, plantations, everything is here. There were many big industries, but since 2005 they were closed, there were AF, PIM , KKA,” Jokowi said. It is these many factories that support the economy of the people of Aceh. Each factory opens many employment opportunities for the community. Unsurprisingly, Aceh’s economy was very dynamic at that time. However, due to running out of gas, Jokowi said factories in Aceh slowly closed down one by one in 2005. This made Aceh’s economy not as big as it was in his memory. “Because all the gas has run out, all the factories are big, they’re all closed. If they’re closed, what does that mean? The layoffs, that’s it. If all the layoffs, what’s Does this mean Money circulating in society is decreasing Because the economy will grow if there is more and more money circulating in an area,” Jokowi said. Jokowi’s work experience at BUMN in Aceh continues on the next page. Watch the video “Jokowi inaugurates a fertilizer factory in Aceh: these are the basic needs we want“

