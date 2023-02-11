Cambodia and China strengthen ties with new agreements Radio Free Asia





Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen oversaw signing ceremonies for 12 agreements with China on Friday during an official trip to Beijing, and introduced two of his sons to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. The agreements cover a number of areas, including the construction of schools in Kratie province, the stimulation of trade, a $44 million grant for the removal of unexploded ordnance and the construction of a reservoir in the Kampong Thom province. For China, close ties with Cambodia ensure that Beijing has a supporter in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Time and again, Cambodia has undermined ASEAN unity over the South China Sea over which Beijing has claimed sovereignty, angering competing suitors. For Cambodia, the agreements bolster China’s support at a time when Cambodia is facing international criticism for government crackdowns on political opponents ahead of July’s general elections. Hun Sen, who has ruled the country for nearly 38 years, hopes to stay in power until 2028, when he expects his son Hun Manet to take over. During the meeting, the two leaders spoke highly of the two bilateral relations which have grown from all-encompassing cooperation to ironclad relationship and then to cooperation that defines a destiny, Hun Sen wrote on Facebook. Xi thanked Hun Sen for saying he had to rely on China because he couldn’t rely on others, according to the Facebook post. Hun Sen in turn thanked China for providing the COVID-19 vaccines. The two leaders also agreed to build more green energy projects. Hun Sen, 70, urged Xi, 69, to encourage Chinese tourists to visit Cambodia and continue to develop the economy in the capital Phnom Penh, the coastal resort of Sihanoukville and Siem Reap, where the ancient Cambodian temples. Hun Sen also introduced his sons, Hun Manet, the 45-year-old deputy commander of the Cambodian army, who was chosen as his father’s successor, and Hun Many, a 40-year-old legislator who represents the province. of Kampong Speu. . Hun Sen did not say why he took them to visit. Opposition leader Sam Rainsy, acting chairman of the dissolved opposition National Rescue Party of Cambodia, said Hun Sen was trying to cement personal ties with the Chinese Communist Party. Beijing therefore supports its decision to allow Hun Manet to replace him. He urged people not to allow Hun Sen to exploit Cambodia for the benefit of his own family. Hun Sen regards Cambodia as his personal property, [and] he can kill, imprison anyone he wants, said Sam Rainsy. We cannot allow Hun Sen to use Cambodia as his personal property. We cannot live under it. Sok Eysan, spokesman for the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, dismissed Sam Rainsys’ comments as baseless and said the government could choose any delegate, including the sons of the Hun Sens, to surrender. in China. Only Hun Sen can tell the truth, he said. Thus, it would be speculative for anyone to say that Hun Sen asked China to support the candidate for prime minister. Translated by Samean Yunfor RFA Khmer. Edited by Roseanne Gerin and Malcolm Foster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/cambodia/bilateral-relations-02102023172640.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos