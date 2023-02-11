Met urged to reopen Partygate investigation as new allegations emerge | Boris Johnson





The Metropolitan Police have been asked to reopen their investigation into the Downing Street Partygate scandal following the release of a podcast which raised questions about the forces’ initial investigation. The Deputy Chairman of the London Assemblies Policing and Crime Committee has written to Met Commissioner Mark Rowley asking if he is taking new information into account when deciding whether to reopen the investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties. The revelations include allegations that Downing Street staff corroborated their stories before completing Mets questionnaires at lockdown parties, and that Number 10 officials deliberately destroyed party evidence in front of the force and that a separate Cabinet Office inquiry by Sue Gray may investigate. Originating from a ITV survey in Partygate, the findings also include allegations that Boris Johnson joked with Downing Street staff that it was the furthest society party in the UK at the moment as he attended to a start at number 10. In his letter to Rowley, Unmesh Desai, vice-chairman of the committee that reviews the mayor’s office for policing and crime, which in turn oversees the Met, says: “You will no doubt be aware of new evidence which directly contradicts former Prime Ministers claim he was unaware of any breaches of the rules at 10 Downing Street. There are also reports of evidence that breaches of the rules have been destroyed by staff members. The Met closed its investigation into the Downing Street parties last May after informing Johnson that he faced no further action other than a 50 fixed penalty notice he had received the previous month for flouting the laws of Covid at his birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020. In total, the Met issued 126 fines to 83 people during its investigation, for events on eight different dates. Johnson is due to appear before parliament’s Privileges Committee next month, which is examining whether he misled MPs about which parties are breaking the law during the Covid pandemic. In the letter, Desai adds: I have raised the apparent inconsistency in the way the MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] discussed the investigation with your predecessors, in particular to find out why the former Prime Minister only received one notice of fixed penalty for his birthday party, but not for the other events, including the exit of a glass where there is photographic evidence of him holding a glass of champagne and making a toast. It was also reported that questionnaires sent by the police to those under investigation were easily scanned by staff at 10 Downing Street, who were able to corroborate the stories. The development follows reports last week that the government’s spending watchdog, the National Audit Office, is reviewing the controversial decision to provide $220,000 of taxpayers’ money to fund Johnson’s legal defense for the investigating his Partygate denials. Last week it emerged that Johnsons had reported income since leaving office last September at almost 4.8 million, including a down payment of almost 2.5 million for conferences.

