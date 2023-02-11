PM Modi highlights BJP Hira and Tri-Shakti pledges for Tripura at first ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says BJP Hira’s connectivity and Tri-Shakti’s welfare promises have put Tripura on the fast track to development.

Addressing his first ballot (watch his speech here) in Thakurpalli maidan in Ambassa State, central Tripura district in Dhalai on Saturday, February 11 at noon, Modi claimed that the BJP had brought Tripura out of the darkness into which the Congress and the left had pushed the State.

Addressing a large gathering, including a large number of tribals, Modi said that until 2018 Tripura was infamous for violence, fear, poverty and backwardness.

Highlighting the revolutionary changes announced by the BJP in Tripura, Modi said his Hira party’s promise that highways, internet, railways and airways had changed people’s lives.

The triple A of the Tri-Shakti Sankalp parties attention (accommodation), health (health and aamdani (livelihoods) had also greatly benefited the people of Tripura.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

Works are in full swing to double the total length of highways in Tripura. Five thousand kilometers of rural roads have been built. The modernized airport of Agartala is now a world-class airport.

Mobile towers are erected and fiber optic cables are laid to provide fast internet connectivity even in the remotest parts of Tripura.

Rail and road connectivity across Bangladesh, linkages to seaports in Bangladesh and development of waterways will greatly benefit Tripura

Three lakh pucca houses have been constructed and this has benefited at least ten lakh people in the state with a population of around 40 lakh.

More than two lakh poor of Tripura have benefited from treatment by Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

More than four lakh houses now have drinking water connections and toilets.

Three lakh households have benefited from the Ujjwala program.

More than 2.5 lakh farmers in Tripura have received money under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Until five years ago, opposition parties were even afraid to raise their party flags. Now you see the flags of all parties flying. It is deliverance from the fear we have caused, Modi said.

The cadres on the left were extorting Chanda (donation) for everything, even the poor. THE Chanda the culture was completely wiped out.

Dhalai was one of the most backward districts in the country until five years ago. Today, it ranks second in the list of the nation’s 110 ambitious districts.

The BJP is committed to the welfare of the tribals. The Vajpayee government was the first to set up a separate ministry for tribal welfare and this year it received a record budget allocation of Rs five lakh crore.

Beware of the opportunist left and Congress who have joined hands to deceive the people of Tripura for their own political gains.

The Prime Minister’s speech drew loud applause from thousands of people who had traveled long distances to hear him.

Dressed in a tribal-patterned cloth turban and matching half-jacket, Modi was at his oratorical best as he warned the people against false promises by opposition parties.

The BJP will dedicate with renewed vigor to working for the benefit of the people of Tripura and the state will benefit much more in the next five years, Modi pledged.