Politics
PM Modi highlights BJP Hira and Tri-Shakti pledges for Tripura at first ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says BJP Hira’s connectivity and Tri-Shakti’s welfare promises have put Tripura on the fast track to development.
Addressing his first ballot (watch his speech here) in Thakurpalli maidan in Ambassa State, central Tripura district in Dhalai on Saturday, February 11 at noon, Modi claimed that the BJP had brought Tripura out of the darkness into which the Congress and the left had pushed the State.
Addressing a large gathering, including a large number of tribals, Modi said that until 2018 Tripura was infamous for violence, fear, poverty and backwardness.
Highlighting the revolutionary changes announced by the BJP in Tripura, Modi said his Hira party’s promise that highways, internet, railways and airways had changed people’s lives.
The triple A of the Tri-Shakti Sankalp parties attention (accommodation), health (health and aamdani (livelihoods) had also greatly benefited the people of Tripura.
Here are the highlights of his speech:
Works are in full swing to double the total length of highways in Tripura. Five thousand kilometers of rural roads have been built. The modernized airport of Agartala is now a world-class airport.
Mobile towers are erected and fiber optic cables are laid to provide fast internet connectivity even in the remotest parts of Tripura.
Rail and road connectivity across Bangladesh, linkages to seaports in Bangladesh and development of waterways will greatly benefit Tripura
Three lakh pucca houses have been constructed and this has benefited at least ten lakh people in the state with a population of around 40 lakh.
More than two lakh poor of Tripura have benefited from treatment by Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.
More than four lakh houses now have drinking water connections and toilets.
Three lakh households have benefited from the Ujjwala program.
More than 2.5 lakh farmers in Tripura have received money under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.
Until five years ago, opposition parties were even afraid to raise their party flags. Now you see the flags of all parties flying. It is deliverance from the fear we have caused, Modi said.
The cadres on the left were extorting Chanda (donation) for everything, even the poor. THE Chanda the culture was completely wiped out.
Dhalai was one of the most backward districts in the country until five years ago. Today, it ranks second in the list of the nation’s 110 ambitious districts.
The BJP is committed to the welfare of the tribals. The Vajpayee government was the first to set up a separate ministry for tribal welfare and this year it received a record budget allocation of Rs five lakh crore.
Beware of the opportunist left and Congress who have joined hands to deceive the people of Tripura for their own political gains.
The Prime Minister’s speech drew loud applause from thousands of people who had traveled long distances to hear him.
Dressed in a tribal-patterned cloth turban and matching half-jacket, Modi was at his oratorical best as he warned the people against false promises by opposition parties.
The BJP will dedicate with renewed vigor to working for the benefit of the people of Tripura and the state will benefit much more in the next five years, Modi pledged.
|
Sources
2/ https://swarajyamag.com/politics/pm-modi-highlights-bjps-hira-and-tri-shakti-promises-for-tripura-in-first-vijay-sankalp-rally-in-state
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi highlights BJP Hira and Tri-Shakti pledges for Tripura at first ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in state
- Volunteers in Turkey build makeshift hospitals in the earthquake zone
- US fighter jets shoot down unidentified objects in Alaska – BBC News
- Kelly Clarkson wore a football jersey dress to host the 12th Annual NFL Honors
- Thailand wants more live coverage of SEA Games
- Blue Origin Wins New Glenn’s First NASA Business
- Met urged to reopen Partygate investigation as new allegations emerge | Boris Johnson
- These Photos Recreate the SpaceX Starship’s Spectacular 31 Engine Combustion
- Small Town, Big Style: 14 CNY Clothing Stores to Fit Your Fashion Sense
- This Last of Us actor is happy he got the best death of the season
- Column: Skijoring, hockey, complement each other in winter season | Columnists
- Cambodia and China strengthen ties with new agreements Radio Free Asia