Visit Sun Plaza Medan, Jokowi Accompany Sedah Mirah and Nahyan to play





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – On the sidelines of his working visit to the city of Medan, North Sumatra, President Joko Widodo Visited Sun Plaza on Friday (2/10/2023) night. Jokowi went there with his two grandchildren, Sed Mirah And Cult of Al Nahyanand accompanied by his son-in-law, Bobby Nasution. At the mall, President Jokowi took his grandson to the Timezone playground. Sedah and Nahyan were seen playing there, while President Jokowi watched his two grandchildren. Also read: In talks with young people, Jokowi promises the development of creative houses in Aceh After leaving the playground, the president bought drinks for Sedah and Nahyan at a local drink outlet, Tong Tji. Decky, as a store clerk, hopes her outlet will be full of customers after President Jokowi’s visit. “I did not expect it, it just so happens that today our first outlet has just opened, just opened today. Hopefully with Pak Jokowi, Tong Tji will be better known, sales will be tighter,” Decky said. The President was also greeted by the cheers of those present. “Pak Jokowi, Pak Jokowi,” shouted visitors waiting for the president to appear in the lobby. Also Read: Visit DeliPark Mall in Medan, Jokowi buys clothes for Sedah Mirah and Nahyan Mutiara, one of the visitors who had the opportunity to take a photo with the president, said she did not expect the president to come to the mall. “Actually, I didn’t expect it because when I was eating I kept watching YouTube too, then suddenly there was a crowd, I didn’t understand that Mr. Jokowi was there” , Mutiara said, quoted in a press release. by the presidential office. Another visitor, Sani, also did not expect the president to visit the Sun Plaza. At that time, Sani was enjoying her free time with her family. “Yesterday you said in Podomoro that after that you went to Aceh, you didn’t expect to come back to Medan, come here too,” Sani said. Also read: Donate bicycles to fertilizer traders in Aceh, Jokowi: If you sell them, you might be able to buy a car… Earlier on Thursday (02/09/2023), President Joko Widodo visited DeliPark Mall, Medan City. The president also invited his grandchildren, Sedah Mirah and Al Nahyan, to the visit. There, President Jokowi welcomed the public and bought clothes for Sedah Mirah and Al Nahyan.

