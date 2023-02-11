An earthquake could upset the Turkish elections

Turkey: Earthquake endangers Erdogan’s re-election

Stay tuned for political aftershocks from the devastating and tragic earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria last week.

Earthquakes and other natural disasters rock political systems, write Bruce Bueno de Mesquita And Alistair Smith, bestselling authors The Dictator’s Handbook: Why Bad Behavior Is Almost Always Good Policy.

According to the authors, whether a natural disaster can topple a government depends on two things: the size of the winning coalition of leaders, a measure of democracy or popular support (the smaller the better for staying in power). after such disasters), and how long the ruler has been in power (the longer the better).

The risk is greater for democracies than for dictatorships, said Bueno de Mesquita, Julius Silver professor of politics at New York University, in an exclusive interview with Al-Monitor.

Citizens hold democracies accountable for good governance, especially in response to disasters like earthquakes, and even more so during election years. Dictatorships know no such responsibility.

And that means the fallout from the earthquake will be more problematic for the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdoğanthan for his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad. Erdogan has been in power for 20 years, either as president or prime minister, but he will face voters on May 14 in a tight race.

The pressure on Erdogan is enormous. Nearly 20,000 people have died so far in Turkey as a result of the earthquake. Among the 10 Turkish provinces that are in the disaster area, seven (Adiyaman, Malatya, Kilis, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa) are controlled by mayors from Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP); Diyarbakir is controlled by a government-appointed administrator; and only two (Adana and Hatay) are administered by the opposition party.

In other words, the earthquake has touched the hearts of Erdogan’s constituency, and he needs to show them that he can deliver on his promises with an election looming.

The fact that Turkey is reasonably democratic puts Erdogan and the AKP at high risk, says Bueno de Mesquita.

Unsurprisingly, the earthquake became the number one campaign.

A few months before crucial elections in Turkey, Turkish political leaders have all pretended to defend political unity, writes Nazlan Ertan. As popular anger grew alongside the death toll, the public, opposition and media began to blame both the earthquake response and the botched construction that claimed lives.

With its already fragile economy, Turkey is now bracing for a growing budget deficit, further inflationary pressures and a hit to its gross domestic product (GDP), says Mustafa Sonmez.

Erdogan has become a star on the world stage since Russia invaded Ukraine, positioning himself as a key mediator between Vladimir Poutine And Volodymyr Zelensky. He is the latest recalcitrant to NATO membership for Sweden.

Since the earthquake, he has put his network at the service of his country, showing himself as the one with the international connections to provide international support to Turkey at this critical time.

Erdogan has also put in place emergency powers to deal with the earthquake. Some observers fear the powers could also be used to further crack down on critical media, or even postpone elections.

Syria: Assad is content to reign amid the ruins

For Assad, the earthquake is unlikely to shake his grip on power, and in fact presents an opportunity to push for an end to international sanctions against Syria.

Assad easily meets Bueno de Mesquitas’ two criteria for survival, despite the nearly 3,500 people killed so far by the earthquake: he has been president for more than 22 years and rules through a restricted constituency.

As an entrenched dictator, Assad has little accountability to the people for his response to the earthquake and therefore runs a small risk of losing power, says Bueno de Mesquita. And he sees an opportunity in controlling the international aid and assistance that passes through his government.

Despite the carnage, Assad can therefore have some rebound in his approach. The earthquake gives him a high global platform to demand the lifting of international sanctions, the restoration of relations with Arab countries and to insist that aid and assistance be provided through Syrian government networks, such as the reports Amberin Zaman.

That the earthquake devastated parts of Assad’s Alawite stronghold in Latakia reveals some of the flaws in Washington’s sanctions narrative, Zaman writes.

The United States says the sanctions do not limit international aid, but there are prohibitions, or at least a gray area, on the distribution of aid in government-controlled territory.

The Syrian government tweeted today that it would allow cross-border aid into both government and rebel-held territory. The devil will be in the details. Assad is unlikely to allow UN agencies or NGOs unimpeded access to Lattakia, or anywhere else, without any price.

The UN relief operation was blocked by the closure of the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria due to road damage caused by the earthquake. UN officials have been scrambling to find alternatives, but there is widespread frustration at the slow and so far totally inadequate response, as reported by Elizabeth Hagedorn.

Khaled Al-Khateb reports from Aleppo that international aid had not arrived on Thursday, leaving local citizens and NGOs alone to dig up those buried in the rubble, tend to the injured and repair essential services and infrastructure. . Syria via Bab Al-Hawa, reports Al-Khateb, are those who transport the corpses of dead Syrians to Turkey.

Another potential hurdle is that al-Qaeda offshoot Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham controls most of Idlib province, which was also affected by the quake. HTS is designated a terrorist group by the United States and the UN Security Council. His boss, Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani, also sees the opportunity in the crisis to coordinate relief operations with the West. Jolani has taken part in a public relations campaign in recent years, sometimes ditching his fatigues for a lively suit, haircut and beard trim, and saying all the right things when speaking with Western journalists, while repressing simultaneously extremist jihadists to consolidate control in Idlib.

All of this is cold comfort to Syrians in Idlib and elsewhere affected by the earthquake.

The current disruption in aid deliveries is aggravating suffering in Idlib, which is home to one of the world’s most vulnerable populations even before the earthquake, writes Hagedorn. Over the years, Syrian and Russian airstrikes on the densely populated rebel enclave have flattened entire neighborhoods, destroyed hospitals and created a new wave of displaced people.