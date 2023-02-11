Gas supply is achieved, Pupuk Iskandar Muda increases national fertilizer production capacity





LHOKSEUMAWE A subsidiary of PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero), PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PT PIM) has increased its domestic fertilizer production capacity through the construction of a new NPK fertilizer plant with a capacity of 500,000 tons per year and re-commissioning of the PIM. -1 urea plant with a capacity of 570 thousand tons. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the NPK Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM) factory

which is located in Arun Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Lhokseumawe, Aceh, on Friday

(02/10/2023). This plant has a production capacity of 500,000 tons per year, with an investment value of around IDR 1.7 trillion which includes the construction of the plant and its supporting facilities such as docks, warehouses and others. Bakir Pasaman, senior manager of Pupuk Indonesia, said the new plant owned by PT PIM is the work of the country’s children, as it adopts processing technology owned by PT Petrokimia Gresik, which is also a subsidiary of Pupuk Indonesia. The plant contractor is a state-owned company, namely PT PP (Persero) Tbk. “The TKDN content of this project also reaches 85%. As a BUMN that plays a role in supplying fertilizer for national needs, the presence of the PIM NPK plant is a concrete manifestation to meet the needs of farmers” , Bakir said. Bakir said the presence of PIM’s NPK plant has increased the production of NPK fertilizers

Group Indonesia to about 3.5 million tons per year.

NPK PIM plant fertilizer products should help fulfill this

Fertilizer needs in North Sumatra (Sumbagut) and Aceh, including unsubsidized fertilizer needs, he said. Bakir further explained that PT PIM which is a subsidiary of Pupuk

Indonesia also has urea fertilizer plants, namely PIM 1 and PIM 2, each with a capacity of 570,000 tons per year, bringing the total installed urea production capacity of PT PIM to about 1.14 million tons per year. The PIM 1 plant itself has not been in operation since 2012 because it was not supplied with gas. However, since early 2022, this plant has been successfully reactivated after obtaining gas supply, helping to strengthen PT PIM’s ability to meet the national fertilizer demand of 570,000 tons. In his address, President Jokowi said that almost every country in the world is currently experiencing a food crisis caused by one of the problems related to fertilizers. Jokowi said the high fertilizer price was due to many things, wrongly

one is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Lately, whenever I go to the village and meet the farmers, there are always complaints about fertilizers, especially subsidized fertilizers. The fertilizer requirement (NPK) in Indonesia is 13.5 million tons, while only 3.5 million tons have been met. That’s what we have to overcome,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of BUMN for the successful re-operation of the PIM-1 plant. I see that in Aceh there are two fertilizer factories that have not been working for years due to a shortage

gas supply. Then I instructed the Minister of BUMN to execute it. About needs

gas, we will look for it later in order to solve the fertilizer problem, because after all, fertilizer is our basic need,” Jokowi said. Erick Tohir, Minister of BUMN, added that the construction of the PIM NPK plant was one of the efforts of BUMN to support the vision of Indonesia Gold 2045, especially regarding food security. This project will also provide

multiplier effect for the economy of the people of Aeh and it is planned to increase the GDPR of Aceh by 4.13%,” said Erick. (RA)

