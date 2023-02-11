Adani Group ally Modi threatening Indian economy





However, Adani now finds herself fighting for her survival. New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research has accused the company of carrying out the biggest scam in corporate history by using offshore tax havens to commit fraud and manipulate stock markets. The report, which followed a two-year investigation by Hindenburg, claimed Adani had engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud for decades. The Adani Group hit back, saying the allegations were not just an unwarranted attack on a specific company, but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the India’s growth and ambition story. He added that the allegations were a malicious combination of selective misinformation and outdated, baseless and discredited claims. Yet the impact on the Indian conglomerate was as swift as it was brutal. The company’s stock price has halved since Hindenburg released its report two weeks ago, wiping around $100 billion from its market value and $60 billion from its chairman’s net worth. Just days after the report was released, Adani was also forced to abandon a $2.4 billion share sale as international investors shunned a company mired in chaos. The fundraising was seen as a critical moment for Adani, not only because it would have helped the company reduce its debts, but also because it was seen as a token of confidence in the industrial empire. In the latest blow, Moody’s downgraded the outlook for four Adani companies to negative from stable on Friday. The rating agency said: “These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the stock market values ​​of Adani Group companies following the recent publication of a report by a short seller highlighting the governance within the group. As the Adani crisis drags on, the biggest issue at stake is India’s global reputation for the integrity of its corporate governance rules and its ability to attract international investment. Modis’ attempt to speed up his privatization drive has angered opposition politicians who accuse the prime minister of concentrating state assets in the hands of a few tycoons. Adani’s recent issues will only add fuel to the fire. In 2017, a leaked government audit said Adani Power, a unit of the conglomerate, received preferential treatment from the state in the prices it was allowed to charge. The company denied the allegation. Last week, Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the opposition Congress party, asked: What steps, if any, have been taken to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani Group? And in a jibe at Modi, he added: Is there any hope for a fair and impartial investigation under your leadership?

