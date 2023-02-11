Debt-trap rhetoric, replicating Western-centric thinking, won’t affect China-Cambodia cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Beijing on Friday. During the visit, the two sides reached consensus on the China-Cambodia “Diamond Hexagon” cooperation framework, showing that the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Cambodia is more open, better quality, more balanced and more durable. Specifically, cooperation in the fields of productive capacity, energy and agriculture will create more new strengths, benefit more people and inject strong impetus into regional peace and stability.

China-Cambodia cooperation is in full swing, which worries some American media. Fearing that Cambodia and China are getting too close, they are trying to use “debt trap” rhetoric to discredit China-Cambodia high-speed rail cooperation and drive a wedge between the two countries. However, this move will obviously not succeed.

This is not the first time that US and Western media have concocted the “debt trap” theory to discredit China’s cooperation with countries along the “Belt and Road”. In response to the Sri Lankan crisis and China-Myanmar cooperation projects, some American and Western media are keen to talk about the “debt trap” theory and use this rhetoric to intimidate the countries concerned in order to coerce them into pulling a line on China. .

In a sense, the “debt trap” theory politicizes and ideologizes debt based on Western norms and value judgments, and is a replication of typical Western-centric theories. In fact, when China conducts project cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road, it pursues the concept of in-depth consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and has never unilaterally imposed its own will to these countries. For example, the high-speed railway cooperation between China and Cambodia adopts the BOT (build-operate-transfer) model, which is not like a simple Western loan model, but an investment-based model that follows the laws of the market.

When analyzing high-speed rail revenue, the West, based on its own development experience, speculates on China’s relative revenue in countries along the Belt and Road, which is logically misleading. Indeed, high-speed rail revenue must not only calculate revenue from passenger ticket prices and freight transportation, but must also include the overall revenue from commercial development along the high-speed rail. The West often only calculates the first, but lacks the analysis and judgment of its own experience for the second, which is a major flaw.

At the same time, the Western analysis of the debt structure also lacks a reasonable basis. The vast majority of the debt of developing countries currently facing a “debt crisis”, as the United States and the West tout it, comes from loans from international multilateral institutions, while loans from China do not represent only a small part. Moreover, most of the loans granted by China are in US dollars. If there is a “debt crisis” in Cambodia, it is more likely to be caused by rising dollar interest rates. Moreover, Cambodia’s current accumulated external debt stands at $9.579 billion, which is about 35% of its GDP, which is below the debt pressure ceiling (40%) set by the International Monetary Fund. . In other words, Cambodia has its foreign debt under control.

It should be noted that as the United States continues to promote the Indo-Pacific strategy, the “debt trap” theory has gradually become a discourse trap used by the United States and the West to deliberately elevate infrastructure standards and discredit the Belt and Road Initiative. However, the Belt and Road projects have not been affected, and China and the countries along the road jointly adhere to the concept of high standards, benefiting people’s livelihoods and sustainability. , and promote the construction of relevant high-quality projects. This shows that the powerful endogenous driving force of the Belt and Road Initiative cannot be stopped by the roar of public opinion in the United States and the West.

It is worth mentioning that 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal to jointly develop the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past 10 years, China and Cambodia have made remarkable achievements in the Belt and Road cooperation, which has become a model for joint construction of the Belt and Road. Whether it is the Golden Port Expressway or the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, it has played a positive role in promoting Cambodia’s connectivity and stimulating the development of the local economy.

2023 is also the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia and the Year of China-Cambodia Friendship. The joint construction of a community with a shared future between China and Cambodia will usher in a new era of construction. At this critical juncture, the latest cooperation between the two countries will certainly promote the development of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the direction of high quality, standard and standards in the new era. The practice of building a community with a shared future between China and Cambodia has proven that the two sides adhere to mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation to promote the construction of a new type of international relations. In the new era, the China-Cambodia community with a shared future will only become more stable and solid.

The author is director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing. [email protected]