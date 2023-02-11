Politics
President Jokowi attends the Maritime Award 2022-2023 ISPEC President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
Krjogja.com – JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the Maritime Award 2022-2023 International Sea Port Exhibition and Conference (ISPEC) event held at Batavia Marina, Sunda Kelapa, Jakarta on Friday (10/2/2023 ).
President Jokowi was not physically present at the event but appointed Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD to represent him.
“I have received an assignment from the President through letter number B129/N/D2 SR00 2023 to represent him to attend to deliver a speech at this event,” Coordinating Minister Mahfud said.
Furthermore, Coordinating Minister Mahfud said according to the speakers in the story that our nation is a maritime nation. Our ancestors were sailors.
“What is the meaning of maritime? In a book written by Radhar Panca Dahana called Critique of Democracy, he compared that before our culture was maritime culture. We do not see the sea only as maritime, but the sea as culture .”
“According to the understanding of this book, after reviewing the historical aspect, our culture is a maritime culture, that is, a culture of harmony, unity, mutual cooperation and a culture of blood -cold,” he said.
He said, imagine the sea, in the sea there are big waves, sometimes the waves are so big, but most of the time and everyday, the sea is a flat and gentle place. This is the culture of the Indonesian nation. Culture of harmony, mutual cooperation, mutual aid, mutual understanding and tolerance.
“That’s what we still have to remember. The president said don’t turn your back on the sea, let’s face the sea. Maritime culture is a very beautiful culture,” Coordinating Minister Mahfud said.
In addition to presenting the Maritime Award to a number of national personalities, at the same event, Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X delivered a national speech regarding Indonesia’s maritime sovereignty.
Sri Sultan HB X, in his speech entitled Marine Policy and Indonesian Maritime Sovereignty, recalled that in truth, the revitalization of the spirit of the Archipelago is none other than the Maritime Archipelago Insight which seems to need to be revived , in order to accelerate renewal through the idea of the Global Maritime Axis.
“With concrete efforts, it is not impossible, the message of Ir. Soekarno at the inauguration of the Naval Institute in 1953 can become a reality. X.
The ISPEC Maritime Prize 2022-2023 is one of the main activities of the program organized by the organizers of the International Sea Port Exhibition and Conference (ISPEC) supported by the Great Family of Ir. H. Djuanda Kartawidjaja and the Soedarpo Sastrosatomo family and the Biijin Paksi Sitengsu Foundation.
The ISPEC Maritime Award 2022-2023 consists of two main categories, namely Ir. H Award. Djuanda Kartawidjaja and Soedarpo Sastrosatomo Prize.
Ir. The H. Djuanda Kartawidjaja award for the maritime diplomacy category is Commander TNI, Admiral Yudo Margono, Admiral TNI (Purn.) Prof. Dr. Marsetio, SIP, MM and Prof. Dr. Hashim Djalal.
Next, the recipient of the Ir. H. Djuanda Kartawidjaja Award for Maritime Pioneers and Practitioners category is Dr. Lie Agustinus Dharmawan, Governor of Southeast Sulawesi H. Ali Mazi SH, Capt. Etin Kartini and the captain. Mek Slamet Wibowo
The recipients of the Soedarpo Sastrosatomo Award for the Maritime Policy Initiator category are Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa, Governor of DI Yogyakarta Sri Sultan HB X and DPD RI Member Nono Sampono.
Meanwhile, Fajar Bagoes Poetranto, Managing Director of the Maritime Award 2022-2023 ISPEC as well as President of the Biijana Paksi Sitengsu Foundation, said that tonight’s event is actually a continuation of the previous program, namely the ISPEC Seminar. on the theme “Maritime Roadmap 2045” which was held in September 2022 in which port, maritime, logistics and port tourism personnel participated and supplemented by resource persons from ministries, universities and heads of associations concerned .
“We are grateful that this event can go smoothly and President Joko Widodo is happy to attend by delegating to Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD,” he said.
Fajar Bagoes Poetranto, added that he hopes the ISPEC Maritime Awards Series 2022-2023 will become an impetus for all government stakeholders, maritime practitioners, academics and maritime industry players to formulate ideas related to the shipping to Indonesia as a global shipping lane.
“The plan is that we will organize the next Maritime Prize to coincide with National Maritime Day on September 23. Of course, we will hold it in a more attractive and attractive way related to technology, human resources and culture shipping,” Fajar concluded. (ati)
