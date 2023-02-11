Shahid Abbasi calls on Imran Khan to file treason charges against General Bajwa





ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says allegations made by PTI leader Imran Khan against former army chief, retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa relate to violations of the Constitution, suggesting that the ousted prime minister could pursue his claims legally under Article 6 treason against the former military leader.

Abbasi made the remarks on a television talk show. The former prime minister’s remarks come a day after the PTI chairman called for an internal military investigation against Bajwa for his alleged admission of involvement in the ousting of PTI governments.

The generals’ version was published recently in a column by Javed Chaudhry, in which he called the PTI dangerous for the country and that the corruption cases against the Imran-era finance minister, Shaukat Tarin, were quashed. with the help of DG ISI Faiz Hameeds.

The former PML-N stalwart said Article 6 was clear on the alleged violation of the Constitution. It states: Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or suspends, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspends or maintains in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.

Abbasi said the investigation requested by Imran was [actually] one of Article 6. If Imran Khan believes the Constitution has been violated, he should file a petition under Article 6, he added. It is his right.

He said Bajwasahibindeed said Imran Khan received support to complete his numbers.

If investigations are to be carried out, they must be against everyone and we must go back to 1947 to carry out the investigation from the beginning. If the prime minister or his finance minister asks the military to cancel their deals, that’s worrying.

When he has become part of the process, then he is just as responsible as the others. He also won support to complete his numbers in the vote of confidence. The investigation must be conducted about him, but investigations do not take place that way. The military and the government have their own systems. Imran’s request concerns Article 6, so he should file a request.

He was of the opinion that Imran had made so many accusations that these allegations should be taken seriously. Abbasi stressed that words carry weight when spoken at the right time.

What is the story of Imran Khan? To insult each other? he wondered.

When asked if he would enter a plea for violation of the Constitution, he replied: I don’t think so and I have no information indicating that anyone violated the Constitution. Imran believes him, so he should file a plea.

He said whoever got illegitimate support was wrong. Abbasi alleged that the political parties did not want to follow Imran, however, he claimed that Bajwasahib asked them to support the PTI leader in the vote of confidence.

On another question, he welcomed the absence of the military at polling stations, adding that the Rangers and police could be used strictly for policing purposes.

The former prime minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan should justify the postponement of the elections in public as well as in court.

The former prime minister recalled that he had a post he gave up in 2019 to pave the way for Maryam Nawaz to work openly.

He said he fully respects the views of Capt (Retired) Safdar, the husband of the Vice President of PML-N.

He also defended former finance minister Miftah Ismail, who is an integral part of the Reimagining Pakistan campaign, against criticism from different quarters.

The group leading the campaign includes political mavericks, including Miftah, Abbasi, former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani, who are holding a series of national seminars on current challenges facing the country in order to develop a consensus. on the future course of action to be followed by all stakeholders to get Pakistan out of the current mess.

Miftah did not criticize the party [PML-N]he called the economic system, Abbasi said in reference to the former finance minister’s recent statements that reflected his alleged differences with the PML-N.

He stressed that the national interest must take precedence over personal interest.

To a question, Abbasi replied that only the nation could fulfill Maryam’s desire to become the country’s prime minister.

He also denied having any information about former COAS Bajwas’ alleged former support for the ruling coalition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

In response to a question about Nawaz Sharifs’ planned return to the country, Abbasi said doctors treating the PML-N supremo could talk about it.

However, the absence of Mian Nawaz Sharif hurt the party, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/02/11/shahid-abbasi-asks-imran-khan-to-file-treason-case-against-gen-bajwa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos