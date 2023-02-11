A by-election is fatal to the nervous deputies of the “Red Wall”

When Greg Hands addressed aides at Conservative campaign headquarters this week, the new Tory party chairman spoke of his hopes for a surprise Conservative majority, just like in 2015. Given that the election left the Conservatives clinch a slim majority of 12, it was taken by some in the room as a stark reminder of how parties’ fortunes have plummeted since 2019, when they won a majority of 80.

We can barely govern with a large majority, sighs a senior Conservative official.

Also in today’s polls, even a small majority would be considered a miracle right now. Thursday’s West Lancashire by-election saw Labor increase its share of the vote with a 10.5% gap to the Conservatives.

It is the Conservative Party’s worst seat result since the constituency was created. If a similar swing were to take place in the next election, the Britain Elects polling model predicts the Tories would end up with just 138 MPs. In 2019, there were 365 Conservative MPs.

This means the new conversation among Tory MPs is which of them will lose their seat. Here, a part of the party feels particularly vulnerable: the deputies of the Red Wall.

When the 2019 election result came in, Tory leader Boris Johnson was quick to trumpet how his party had returned blue seats that were traditionally Labour. It was presented as the start of a realignment of British politics.

However, the three main factors that helped create this result are now gone. Jeremy Corbyn is no longer the Labor leader. The United Kingdom has left the European Union. Boris Johnson is no longer leader. Additionally, MPs in those seats are concerned that under Rishi Sunak the party will focus more on maintaining the traditional Conservative county seats than prioritizing the red wall.

An MRP poll conducted this week by Find Out Now suggests Sunak could lose almost every seat in the north of England if today’s polls remain as they were in 2024. Labor strategists say the cost life is one reason 2019 voters are ditching conservatives and coming back. at work.

Although this week’s reshuffle offered those MPs reason to rejoice with the appointment of Lee Anderson, the outspoken MP for Ashfield who this week voiced his support for the death penalty, they found more reason to to worry.

The Northern Research Group had wanted Sunak to bring the post of northern minister back to the cabinet level. This does not happen. Right now, there are more MPs in the cabinet from Surrey than people from the north.

Finally, MPs were spooked by reports that Michael Gove had been approached to see if he would like to be the Secretary of State for the new Department of Science Innovation and Technology. Gove refused, but when the news broke a government figure suggested it was a rule of courtesy given that the scientific role was more important.

This is a tin ear at best, as it suggests that Sunak sees the upgrade department as a lower priority.

Under Boris Johnson, leveling up was supposed to be the government’s main domestic policy. Yet he is not listed in Sunak’s five priorities by name, even though No 10 aides say racing to the top plays an important role in the economic growth priority. That means any comments that add to MPs’ concerns that the agenda is slipping down the government’s priority list are dangerous for Sunak.

One of Sunak’s worst days in office yet came on the day of the fund announcement upgrade. It should have been a moment of joy when MPs found out if their bids for local projects had been successful. Instead, poor expectation management meant that many MPs who missed out saw red as they complained that many Red Wall seats had missed out.

Allies of Hands says it’s wrong to take his comments on a style win in 2015 as the MP only concedes the smallest possible win from that point on. Instead, it wasn’t about focusing too much on the polls because things can change and UK politics is full of surprises. He might get lucky. Pollsters extrapolating the West Lancs result said even that kind of swing might not be enough for a Labor majority.

And there’s another parallel that can be drawn with 2015 and that’s the kind of campaign the Conservatives will be running.

In 2019 it was a Brexit election and that was the main message on the airwaves. This time it will be more like 2015, with local campaigns for different areas, says a government source. The idea being that the Conservatives will try to refine their message locally to reflect issues close to home.

And different messages one for the Blue Wall and one for the Red Wall? Government figures are keen to minimize the difference between voters in the two areas.

Yes, there are more liberal types in the blue wall, but they probably won’t vote for us anyway, says a party source.

Conservative Red Wall and Blue Wall voters care about immigration.

Here, there is hope that Sunak’s new Red Wall Rottweiler Lee Anderson can help woo both sides. Downing Street wants him to do media and meet members. A few weeks ago, Anderson spoke at the Southwest Conference in Taunton, where attendees say he received a standing ovation.

The red wall is not lost yet. But the first step is for Sunak to convince his own party that he still sees him as a priority. There is work to do.