Visiting malls in Medan again, Jokowi plays with President Nahyan









While – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again visited Medan Mall. During this visit, Jokowi played with his grandson Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution. Jokowi’s visit to Medan mall this time was on Friday (10/2) evening. Nahyan’s father and older brother, Bobby Nasution and Sedah Mirah, also went with Jokowi to the mall. On the photo received detikSumatra, Jokowi and Nahyan were seen playing at the mall’s game center. Both are holding toy guns. Meanwhile, behind Jokowi and Nahyan was Bobby holding Sedah. They watched Jokowi and Nahyan play. Jokowi’s visit to Medan Mall is the second time in two consecutive days. Previously, Jokowi visited the mall with Nahyan, Sedah and Bobby on Thursday (02/09). This is known from the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, as seen on Friday (10/2) morning. Bobby Nasution, who is Jokowi’s son-in-law, also participated in the visit which took place on Thursday (10/2) evening. It can be seen that upon arriving at the mall, Jokowi, who got off first, immediately held his two grandchildren. Jokowi was also seen holding Sedah and Nahyan while going up the escalator. Saw they visited the place to play in the mall. Sedah and Nahyan were seen playing, while Jokowi only watched her two grandchildren. Unlike Sedah who was focused on the game, Nahyan was seen running through the middle of the game several times. After going to the playing venue, Jokowi was then seen taking his two grandchildren shopping for clothes. Jokowi seemed to be picking out clothes for her grandson. The arrival of Jokowi and her family immediately excited other visitors to the mall. A number of residents looked excited because they could meet and even take pictures with Jokowi. “It’s really nice to meet Pak Jokowi today. Carry on, Pak Jokowi,” said Felicia, a visitor to the mall. Watch the video “Jokowi orders governor to visit market often, ‘ABS’ season is off season“

