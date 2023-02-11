Imran Khans coaches regret picking him,” says Maryam Nawaz





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has blasted former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for failed policy, saying the selectors, who brought him to power in 2018, now regret their decision, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Islamabad, the PML-N’s senior vice president slammed Imran Khan during a secret meeting at the president’s house, saying the PTI leader should now be worried because his selectors left for home.

They [selectors] not only left for home, but also regretted their decision to bring you back [Imran Khan] in power in 2018, said Maryam Nawaz.

Responding to claims by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI), Maryam said selected people were afraid of the elections, while PML-N was not. We are ready for the elections, she said, adding that the PTI’s mandate filled with lies and conspiracies is now over.

Referring to the Toshakhana case, she said the former prime minister should be held responsible for stealing watches donated by foreign leaders. She also asked the head of the PTI to stop the propaganda policy.

She also castigated the previous government for destroying the country’s economy, saying everyone knows who caused the inflation and the people were suffering from the incompetence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The previous government only created problems for the people of Pakistan, the PML-N leader said, adding that the projected development was being rapidly completed under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

[PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif is recalled whenever the country falls into the hands of incompetents, she added, criticizing the head of the PTI over the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier in February, Maryam Nawaz blamed Imran Khan for soaring inflation in the country due to his deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the PML-N Workers Convention in Multan, said that Kashmir will one day become part of Pakistan. She hailed Kashmiris and their martyrs for the struggle for self-determination.

She later blamed PTI chief Imran Khan for inflation due to his IMF deal. She knew of the hardships faced by nationals due to soaring inflation as the prices of commodities and petroleum products rose across the country. Every Pakistani knows well the person who brings inflation.

