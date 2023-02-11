‘Coming to you is like being part of the family’: PM Modi at Dawoodi Bohra community event





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the decades-old bond he shared with the Dawoodi Bohra community, saying he was visiting the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arab Academy campus ‘not as prime minister’ but as a “family member”. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks after the inauguration of the fourth campus of the Arab Academy Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, the first educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, in Marol. “Coming to you is like coming to a family. I saw your video today. I have a complaint. You have repeatedly said prime minister or chief minister. I am a member of your family , I am neither prime minister here nor chief minister. I consider myself lucky to have something that few have. I have been linked to this family for 4 generations. All 4 generations have visited my home,” said the Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister also praised the community and said it has always stood the test of change and development over time. “On the parameters of change with time and development, the Dawoodi Bohra community has always proven itself. Today, the expansion of important educational institutions like Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a living example of this,” he said. Alongside Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Deputy Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the event. He also said that the Center has brought about major changes in education by creating opportunities to learn in the mother tongue. “The British introduced English as the medium of instruction for education and we continue to bear the burden of this. This has led to a large number of educational backwardness, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Now, we are also making coveted engineering and medical education available in multiple local languages,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Over the past eight years, a record number of universities have opened in India. We are working on creating one faculty of medicine per district. Each week we see a university and two colleges take shape. This speed shows how India is creating an encouraging environment for its young generation,” he added. Before inaugurating the new campus, PM Modi signaled two Vande Bharat Express trains – Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai to Solapur – in Mumbai.

