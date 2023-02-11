



Sharareh Abdolhoseinzadeh, PhD in political sociology and political researcher in Iran, discusses the challenges facing President Erdogan on the Trkiye border as he seeks a new term in office following a devastating earthquake with apparent political consequences. .. During the last months of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s second term as President of Trkiye, he faced multiple challenges, including the most severe earthquake in Trkiye in the last 80 years and a rate of inflation of 85.51% (the highest in the last 25 years). Although he has held the highest executive post in Trkiye since 2013, he was able to maintain his power by changing the electoral law at the suggestion of his party colleagues. This law gives him the possibility to govern Trkiye until 2029. Trkiye is on the verge of holding the most crucial elections in its history and risks giving in to authoritarianism and dictatorship under the 20-year rule of the Justice and Development Party. Since 2013, Erdogan has moved towards a one-man rule and replaced Trkiye’s parliamentary system with a Russian-style presidential system. This further weakened Trkiye’s fragile democracy. Erdogan has a long history of eliminating his political rivals using the country’s judicial system. Ahead of the 2023 elections, he declared himself the winner beforehand and sued one of his main rivals, Akram Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, for “insulting the members of the Trkiye Supreme Electoral Council”. The trial resulted in a jail sentence for Imamoglu, and Erdogan backed the court’s decision. Erdogan, like many dictators, does not tolerate criticism and has taken various measures to restrict it, such as arresting journalists and filtering social networks. After the February 6 earthquake, the government arrested 18 people for “provoking” government criticism on social media. Some filtering occurred as several people were saved by announcing their status and location on Twitter in the early hours of the earthquake. This is not a new phenomenon in Trkiye, as the country has a history of restricting social media during times of national emergency and security incidents. But the recent disaster has become a double-edged sword for Erdogan and his party, as political rivals see it as an opportunity to boost their chances of gaining power. Harsh criticism of Erdogan’s handling of the earthquake crisis has signaled that his political rivals are intent on taking advantage. This has led to fiery reaction from Erdogan, as he is aware of the impact the 1999 earthquake in Izmir, which claimed 17,000 lives, had on the rise of his own party. If he does not win popular approval within the next three months, his political life could come to an end. Moreover, some regional players such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which have long relied on “money diplomacy”, are likely to take advantage of this situation. Erdogan is in a position where he sees any help in overcoming the crisis as an opportunity to increase his chances of winning. Consequently, it is possible that it will make concessions to these countries, which it might not have accepted under normal circumstances. Sharareh Abdolhoseinzadeh holds a doctorate in political sociology and is a political researcher in Tehran, Iran. Suggested quote:Sharareh Abdolhoseinzadeh, Erdogan Challenged: Earthquake, Crisis and Power in Trkiye, JURIST Professional Commentary, February 10, 2023, https://www.jurist.org/commentary/2022/12/Sharareh-Abdolhoseinzadeh-Iran-internet-censorship/.

The opinions expressed in JURIST Commentary are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of JURIST’s editors, staff, donors, or the University of Pittsburgh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/commentary/2023/02/erdogan-challenged-earthquake-crisis-and-power-in-turkiye/

