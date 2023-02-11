Ex-army chief says Imran Khan’s move was a threat to Pakistan





Former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa said if Imran Khan had remained prime minister, there would have been no Pakistan.

At a recent media event, Javed Bajwa said Imran Khan’s decision would have led to the eventual destruction of Pakistan, India Today reports.

Following his remarks, Imran Khan called for an internal military investigation against the former army chief for his alleged “confession” to being involved in the overthrow of the PTI government.

In a discussion, when asked about the reasons for the fall of Khan’s government, Bajwa denied any involvement and claimed that their only fault was not saving the government.

He also said that Khan himself wanted them to intervene. However, no evidence was provided by him to support this claim.

According to Bajwa, he informed Khan that there was a narrow margin of only two votes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Parliament.

He advised Khan not to resign from the National Assembly, citing the example of Khaleda Zia in Bangladesh, whose political party suffered significant damage after taking a similar decision.

The retired general stressed the importance of staying in parliament and the possibility of forming the government again in the future. Despite receiving this message, Imran did not respond and communication was lost.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Voice of America Urdu aired on Friday, Imran said that PML-N, PDM and the establishment all stand on one side and together overthrew his government, Dawn reports.

“General Bajwa has admitted to regime change since he gave his statement to a reporter on why the government was overthrown,” Imran said.

Asked about the army chief’s acknowledgment of the army’s involvement in politics, Imran said: “There should be an internal military investigation against him for the statements he made with pride and arrogance. that “I made the decision because the conditions of the country were such”, as if he were an expert in economics.”

“Now he himself said that he overthrew the government because from what he said there was a danger for the country,” Imran reiterated.

He said the military should reflect internally on what happened as a result, adding that a distance has been created between the people and the establishment.

“The whole nation had thought that the government had been ousted because of General Bajwa, but he himself admitted it, so now he has lifted the veil on the suspicions of the people and it has become clear to them that the leader of the army overthrew the government.”

