Museum community must agree binding protocols to counter ‘growing political interference’ across Europe, top trustees say

The resignation of Manuel Borja-Villel, Madrid’s veteran Reina Sofia manager, who quit his job in January amid a targeted right-wing media campaign against him, is the latest case in a disturbing new pattern that besets museums across Europe, say leading museum directors.

According to senior officials working for the International Council of Museums (I’M COMING).

Bart De Baere, director of the Museum van Hedendaagse Kunst Antwerpen in Antwerp, Belgium, and president of the International Committee of Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM) Museum Watch Committee, during the committee’s annual conference held at the Es Baluard Museu d’Art Contemporani in Palma, Spain, in November 2022.

Museum professionals increasingly have to deal with critical situations that compromise their ability to operate according to international standards of best practice, says De Baere in an interview.

Borja-Villels’ resignation follows the high-profile sacking of directors like Jaroslaw Suchan, who led the Lodz art museum in Poland until April 2022 before being sacked by the Polish government, and Alistair Hudson, who left the Whitworth Art Gallery in Manchester, England, apparently amid increased political pressure, in February 2022. De Baere also refers to the intervention launched by former Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who refused to re-appoint trustee Aminul Hoque, an academic at Goldsmiths, University of London, known for his work on decolonization theory, to the board of the Royal Museums in Greenwich in 2022, as well as the appointment of Zewditu Gebreyohanes, an activist known right-winger, as a trustee of the Victoria & Albert Museum, which was appointed by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in August last year.

These seemingly disparate stories add to an increasingly risky environment of increasing political interference in museum management, says De Baere The arts journal. Each event should be seen as a moment of dramatic crisis for the museum sector as a whole, says De Baere.

But detecting political interference is not always a simple task, recognizes De Baere. Knowing how best to react and resist what can be subtle and opaque forms of interference with a museum’s autonomy can also be difficult.

These cases were linked to frictions or outright ruptures in the relationship between the institutions’ senior management and the boards, administrations and political representatives who run them, De Baere explains. “Founding bodies are obviously entitled to profound impact, but that impact should be built into codes and guidelines.

The best answer, De Baere suggests, is to agree on a set of internationally recognized protocols that can be relied upon as best practices.

The growing vulnerabilities facing museums justify the need for a renewed era of proactive governance on behalf of ICOM, which should be guided by a new set of “unified ethical clauses designed to protect and support museums and their staff in times of crisis,” said De Baere. Good governance can only be supported by clear agreements.

De Baere and his colleagues on the CIMAM museum monitoring committee are not alone. Protection against such instances of political interference will also be on the agenda this weekend at a conference organized by ICOM entitled Management of museums and monumentswhich opens on February 10 at the Monastery of Arouca in Portugal.

In the UK, meanwhile, Nicholas Serota, the director of Arts Council England, launched a new program called “Transforming Governance” at the Governance Now conference in Birmingham on February 8. There is a need to respond to changing circumstances, in terms of funding and oversight of museums in the UK and beyond, Serota said. We need to transform the governance of our museums to help improve their oversight.

In response to this convergence of voices, the International Committee for Museum Management (INTERCOM), a subsidiary of ICOM, has agreed to review the ICOM Code of Ethics for Museums. They are due to publish their findings in the coming months. In August 2022, ICOM also revised its definition of a museum.

As a tool released alongside INTERCOM’s recently revised Code of Ethics, De Baere offers a new set of ethical governance clauses, designed to guard against political interference. He argues that ICOM and other museum organizations, including CIMAM, should play an expanded role in museum governance. The concept of participatory governance should strictly throughout the museum community, he says. An integrated set of ethical clauses would create more strength and solidarity among museum professionals.

The suggested protocols would outline the responsibilities of museum directors in maintaining the independence and integrity of their institutions, and provide guidance on how to respond to attempts at political interference.

In May 2022, De Baere and his co-authors published the Museum Watch Management Project, a study led by CIMAM and INTERCOM that explains why a new era of international cooperation, overseen by a newly empowered government body, is needed to counter such a growing threat, often from populist governments bent on restricting the independence of conservation of museums around the world.

The heart of the problem is often a lack of clarity in governance issues, which exposes individual museums to arbitrary influences from outside, says De Baere. All of these clauses may seem obvious, but what if politicians are simply unwilling?