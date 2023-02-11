Master Hsing Yun, monk who spread Buddhism in China, dies at 95





Venerable Master Hsing Yun, a Buddhist monk who built a global network of temples that spanned mainland China, putting him at the forefront of popularizing Buddhism in a country whose government has long been hostile to religion, died February 5 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. He was 95 years old. His death, at Fo Guang Shan Monastery, was announced by his organization, Fo Guang Shan. No cause was given. Master Hsing Yun has been criticized for his political ties, in particular his support for China’s authoritarian leader, President Xi Jinping. But his movement flourished in China because it focused on individual piety and compassion, not social change, and did not challenge the government. Insisting that Buddhism was apolitical and that Buddhists supported whoever was responsible for it, he was the rare religious figure to win support from Beijing, and he enjoyed a pleasant years-long relationship with Mr. Xi. He met with the Chinese leader four times, and Mr. Xi claimed to have read all the books the master sent me.

A follower of humanistic Buddhism, which emphasizes this life rather than the hereafter, Master Hsing Yun has tried to broaden his appeal by building universities in the United States, Australia, and the Philippines, and using rock concert style effects like smoke generators and lasers to religious events. He was also a major figure in Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers a breakaway province. He helped revive Buddhism and build there the trappings of a vibrant civil society as Taiwan transitioned from a military dictatorship to a democracy in the 1970s and 1980s. The Master Hsing Yuns organization was based in Taiwan, but he was born on the mainland, where he later returned to visit to build his modern branch of Buddhism. He saw himself as a symbolic bridge between the two entities, said Stuart Chandler, a professor at Indiana University in Pennsylvania who has written a book about the master and his monastic order. People gravitated to him because of his charisma, Professor Chandler said. He was a mainland monk who had contact with Taiwanese, and as Taiwanese began to travel the world, he was a symbol of Chinese culture.

But it was a delicate balancing act, and his support for Beijing has at times alienated his base in Taiwan. In 2009, in a clumsy effort to emphasize that the people of the mainland and Taiwan were the same, he said residents of Taiwan are Chinese, non-Taiwanese, stoking the anger of those who supported the independence of the islands. In 2013, he declared his support for Mr. Xis chinese dreamsaying he believed the agenda would lead to a more equal society. He also descended into a political scandal in the United States, after nuns and monks at his Hsi Lai Temple in Southern California were accused of making illegal donations to the Democratic Party at a 1996 luncheon at which were assisting Vice President Al Gore and the Monk, prompting a federal investigation that has become an embarrassment to President Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign. Hsing Yun was born Li Guoshen, the third of four children to a poor family in the eastern city of Yangzhou, China, in August 1927. His father, Li Chengbao, an incense seller, disappeared following the Japanese invasion of Nanjing. While searching for him with his mother, Li-Liu Yuying, Hsing Yun visited a famous temple that sparked his interest in religion, according to his official biography.

He soon joined a monastic order and was ordained in his early teens. He came across the dictionary definition for hsing yun, or nebula, and was so taken by its connotations of cosmic infinity that he chose it as his dharma name, according to his writings. As the Communist Party took control of China, Master Hsing Yun fled to Taiwan in 1949, joining an exodus of Buddhist monks who feared religious repression. But the Taiwanese leaders, who then distrusted religions other than Christianity, had him followed by the secret police and he was briefly imprisoned, suspected of spying for the Communists.

Over time he built a following and in 1967, seeking to make Buddhism more accessible to ordinary people, he established the Fo Guang Shan monastic order in the port city of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. He also adopted mass marketing tactics. And, drawing inspiration from Roman Catholic missionaries, he sought to promote the faith through education. When Taiwan lifted martial law, it founded a number of schools, Buddhist seminaries, publishing houses and even a television station. His teachings, emphasizing social harmony and reconciliation, helped balance some of the potentially disruptive forces of political transition, according to Richard Madsen, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of California, San Diego and author of Democracys Dharma: Religious Renaissance. and Political Development in Taiwan (2007). He popularized Buddhism in a way that made it very friendly with these emerging middle classes and led to a rise in religiosity among the middle classes, Prof Madsen said. It was indirectly political and ensured the stability of civil society. As waves of Taiwanese migrated to North America and elsewhere, Master Hsing Yun set his sights on global expansion. His organization established two temples in Los Angeles County in 1976 and built the 15-acre Hsi Lai Temple in the Los Angeles suburb of Hacienda Heights in 1988. Fo Guang Shan has since opened more than 120 temples in 30 countries, catering mostly to the Chinese diaspora, according to Jens Reinke, director of the Institute for the Study of Humanistic Buddhism at University of the West in Los Angeles. In addition to the one in California, the group has major temples in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa, and Berkeley, Australia.

Master Hsing Yun used elaborate theme park-style attractions like fireworks, light shows and slot machines to lure followers into its sprawling temples. Their grounds draw crowds every Lunar New Year, when the monastery and temples are adorned with multicolored lights and lanterns.

People would come for the show, but they would leave with the dharma, the essential Buddhist principles, Prof Chandler said.. It was an important seed for him to do some pretty big and flashy things. Master Hsing Yun’s relations with Beijing were not always harmonious. In 1989, he was barred from China for a few years after apparently harboring a civil servant who fled his post following the Tiananmen Square crackdown that year. The monk denied this and was allowed to enter China to visit his hometown in 2003. Since 2007, he has built eight Buddhist facilities in China, including cultural centers, libraries and a giant temple in the city of Yixing with a 15-story pagoda. Even as the government cracked down on other religions, it was allowed to grow largely because of its willingness to set aside criticism from Communist Party leaders. I support leadership, he said in a 2017 interview with The New York Times. They take care of us too. It’s reciprocal. We Buddhists support whoever is responsible. Buddhists do not get involved in politics. He resented being called a political monk by critics, but eventually seemed to accept it. In his 2005 memoir, Hear me: Messages from a humble monk, he wrote: Having been a monk all my life, I do not want to be either a civil servant or a representative of the people. But when it comes to fairness in society, sometimes I can’t help but share my opinions.

