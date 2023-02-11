Xi Jinping meets Cambodian PM Hun Sen

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen on Friday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Xi noted that three years ago, Prime Minister Hun Sen visited China as a sign of support and firmly supported the Chinese people in their fight against COVID-19.

This year marks the first year of China’s full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and also the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia, Xi said.

“I am very happy to work with you to achieve our three-year meeting and usher in a new era in building the China-Cambodia shared future community in early spring,” Xi said.

Xi stressed that China firmly supports the Cambodian people in independently choosing a development path suited to their national conditions, and supports Cambodia in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, steadily promoting its national agenda. major internal policy and its economic and social development, and opposed the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of Cambodia.

Making Cambodia a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, China has planned and pushed forward its cooperation with Cambodia in various fields from a comprehensive and strategic perspective, Xi said.

China stands ready to share opportunities, seek cooperation and promote development with Cambodia in the process of promoting Chinese national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path of modernization and jointly building a community with a shared future in the high-quality and high-level new China-Cambodia era, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and offer more positive energy to regional peace, stability and development, Xi said.

The Chinese president noted that the two sides can build a framework for cooperation in the fields of politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security and exchanges between peoples and cultures. . Regarding political cooperation, he said the two sides should deepen strategic communication, strengthen experience sharing on state governance and deepen exchanges through various channels.

In terms of cooperation in production capacity, the two countries should focus on building industrial development corridors, Xi said, adding that China will encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Cambodia, help build the Economic Zone. special Sihanoukville in Cambodia, and would support Cambodia in the construction of transport infrastructure.

Xi said efforts should be made to carry out agricultural cooperation near the lakes, ensure green development and increase investment in hydroelectric and photovoltaic power generation projects in Cambodia.

Regarding security cooperation, Xi noted that China will regularly conduct joint operations to fight cross-border crimes and continue to provide mine clearance assistance to Cambodia.

In the field of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, China will give priority to resuming and increasing the number of direct flights with Cambodia, promote cooperation in the field of tourism, ensure the protection and restoration of cultural heritage. and will support Cambodia in the development of education and health, he said.

“Both sides should take advantage of the Year of China-Cambodia Friendship to expand subnational cooperation, develop people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen youth exchanges, and advance China-Cambodia friendship.” , Xi said.

Hun Sen said for his part that it was a great pleasure for him to be the first foreign leader received by China after the Chinese Lunar New Year.

He explained that through his visit three years ago and his current visit, he wanted to send a clear message that the Cambodian people will always stand firmly with the Chinese people.

The Cambodian side admires China’s development achievements and is confident that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will achieve the goal of fully becoming a major modern socialist country as planned, he said.

He thanked China for firmly supporting the Cambodian people in choosing a development path suited to their own national conditions and for providing timely and valuable assistance and support when Cambodia has faced difficulties. such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cambodia firmly upholds the one-China policy, firmly supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, firmly supports China’s “one country, two systems” policy, and firmly opposes any outside interference in China’s internal affairs on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, Hun Sen said.

He said he fully agreed with China’s proposal for the cooperation framework in six major areas. He added that Cambodia hopes to seize the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China to consolidate the strong friendship between the two countries, deepen the sharing of experiences in party governance and state and practical cooperation in various fields, seek to achieve more achievements in the Cambodia-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and jointly build a Cambodia-China shared future community.

Hun Sen said Cambodia is ready to actively promote the development of ASEAN-China relations. He said China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative are of great significance for safeguarding world peace and promoting development. commmon. Cambodia supports these initiatives and participates actively in them.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Xi stressed that development is not the privilege of a few countries.

He said that the hegemonic act of power aimed at engaging in ideological confrontation, politicizing economic, commercial, scientific and technological exchanges and using them as weapons, “to push for decoupling and the breaking of the chain”, to contain and suppressing the development of other countries and asking regional nations to take sides would not be supported by the people.

China stands on the right side of history and will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as international fairness and justice, Xi said.

After the meeting, Xi held a banquet in honor of Hun Sen.

Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the meeting.