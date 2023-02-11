To what extent have Kyiv and Moscow reached a peaceful solution?

Was a truce between Ukraine and Russia at the start of the war possible? At least that’s what the Israeli Prime Minister at the time, Naftali Bennett, said. He brings back in an interview of nearly five hours About his attempts to negotiate between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

According to Bennett, there was a 50% chance of achieving a ceasefire. Unfortunately, the plan failed, Israeli journalist Anshel Pfeffer quotes him as saying in a guest article on CNN. However, its commitment ensured short-lived ceasefires, which provided relief to civilians in occupied areas.

In an interview with Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum, which Bennett posted on his YouTube channel, he reports major Ukrainian and Russian concessions. According to him, Britain and the United States in particular prevented the ceasefire. The claim that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of the spokespersons has been around for months.

His efforts to find a peaceful solution reportedly began with talks with Zelensky. The Ukrainian president reportedly instructed Bennett to find out if Russian troops were targeting him personally. I knew that Zelenskyy was in danger, he was in a bunker, the location of which was unknown.

Bennett points out that he closely coordinated his every move with Western allies, foremost Britain, the United States, France and Germany. In an interview with Daum, he literally said that he proposed to US President Joe Biden to build an oil pipeline to the Kremlin.

At this point, Bennett began to maintain regular contact with Zelenskyj and Putin and speaks of mutual trust in talks with him. According to him, these diplomatic attempts took place at the same time as the peace negotiations of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Gomel, Belarus, and later in Istanbul, Turkey.

At the time, I had the impression that both sides were very interested in a ceasefire. Former Israeli Prime Minister Natfali Bennett

On March 5, 2022, he flew to Moscow to meet Putin, Bennett reports. He was the first Western leader to do so after the start of the war. In the conversation, he assured that he did not want to kill Zelenskyy and that he would give up his original war goal, the demilitarization of Ukraine. Bennett then claims to have told the Ukrainian president, who at the time would have been willing to give up joining NATO.

From Bennett’s perspective, the road to a truce seemed paved. At the time, I had the impression that both sides were very interested in a ceasefire, he says in an interview with the Israeli journalist.

He also had his doubts: Bennett describes how Putin had already insulted the Ukrainian government by calling it a Nazi during his visit to Sochi in October 2021. He was certain that one of Russia’s goals at the start of the war, besides the demilitarization of Ukraine, was the assassination of Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a phone call in his palace. Imago/President of Ukraine

Bennett estimated the possibility of a truce at around 50%. However, particularly sensitive issues remained unresolved: the question of the fate of the occupied territories and possible security guarantees for Ukraine. However, Russia has strictly rejected these guarantees. However, without this, Kyiv could not have agreed to a ceasefire. The fact that, according to Bennett, Selenskyj promised not to join NATO shows his willingness to compromise, however, membership is currently unrealistic anyway.

According to Bennett, reactions from Western allies were mixed. While Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and parts of the US government saw the results as progress, British Prime Minister Johnson reportedly thought little of it. According to Bennett, knowing the concessions made by both sides, Johnson felt the fight against Putin should continue.

The negotiation process he had initiated ended soon after, Bennett reports, as Western allies reportedly stopped supporting him.

They blocked it and I thought they were wrong, says the former Israeli prime minister. There was a good chance there would be a truce if they hadn’t prevented it. However, he did not want an accusation to follow. He thinks it’s possible the West’s decision was the right one in the long run.

Bennett gives two possible reasons for blocking

Bennett cites two possible reasons why the West no longer supports the negotiation process: first, the scale of the atrocities in the kyiv suburb of Bucha, which became public knowledge after the Russian withdrawal in early April and which was also officially given by the Ukrainian government as the reason for the cessation of negotiations. After the images that went around the world, a common solution was no longer possible, Bennett said.

Second, the precedent of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan played a role. Concessions could have encouraged the Chinese aggressor there.

In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of breaking the ceasefire. kyiv wanted to change the proposals for a negotiated settlement. According to him, Ukraine assured its neutrality and promised that the country would not join NATO or store nuclear weapons on its territory. Only then should security guarantees be discussed. Later, Ukraine first wanted guarantees from Western states.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak recently confirmed in an interview with the photothat the most important point of the negotiations had been the security guarantees. There should have been clear and understandable guarantees that no one would be allowed to take our territory, Podoliak said. However, he denied that Ukraine would have given up NATO membership in exchange for a withdrawal of Russian troops.

Podoljak also told the worldthat the exchange of national territory for peace could never have been part of a negotiated solution. It would also be utter nonsense, Podoliak said. The war would then continue, but in a different dimension, in a different way.

As early as 2014, Russia was part of Ukraine along with Crimea and peace had not come. Such an agreement would mean Ukraine’s capitulation, Podoliak said. This would mean that there would be no sanction for Russia’s violation of international law.

