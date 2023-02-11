ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as companies scramble for local options

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has banned users in China from accessing its ChatGPT app, but the app is attracting huge interest in the country as companies rush to integrate the technology into their products and launch competing solutions.

While residents of the country are unable to create OpenAI accounts to access the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, virtual private networks and foreign phone numbers are helping some circumvent these restrictions.

At the same time, the OpenAI models behind the ChatGPT program, which can write essays, recipes and complex computer code, are relatively accessible in China and are increasingly integrated into Chinese consumer technology applications, social networks to online shopping.

The tool’s growing popularity is rapidly raising awareness in China about America’s AI advance and, analysts say, how far behind tech companies in the world’s second-largest economy are as they scramble to catch up .

“There is huge enthusiasm around ChatGPT. Unlike the metaverse which faces huge difficulties to find a real application, ChatGPT has suddenly helped us realize human-computer interaction,” said Ding Daoshi, director of the firm. Beijing-based internet consultancy Sootoo. “The changes this will bring are more immediate, more direct and much faster.”

OpenAI or ChatGPT itself is not blocked by Chinese authorities, but OpenAI does not allow users from mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran, Russia, and parts of Africa to register.

OpenAI said Reuters it is working to make its services more widely available.

While we would like to make our technology available everywhere, conditions in some countries make it difficult or impossible for us to do so in a way that is consistent with our mission,” the San Francisco-based company said in a statement sent by email. -mail “We are currently working to increase the number of places where we can provide secure and beneficial access to our tools.”

In December, Tencent Holdings’ WeChat, China’s largest messaging app, shut down several ChatGPT-related programs that had appeared on the network, according to local media, but they kept popping up.

Dozens of bots equipped with ChatGPT technology have emerged on WeChat, with hobbyists using it to create automated programs or accounts that can interact with users. At least one account charges users a fee of 9.99 ($1.47) to ask 20 questions.

Mr. Tencent did not respond to Reuters‘ request for feedback.

ChatGPT supports interaction in Chinese and is very capable of conversing in Chinese, which has contributed to its unofficial adoption in the country.

Chinese companies are also using proxy tools or existing partnerships with Microsoft, which is investing billions of dollars in its OpenAI, to access tools that allow them to integrate AI technology into their products.

In December, Shenzhen-based Proximai introduced a virtual persona to its 3D game-like social app that used ChatGPT’s underlying technology to converse. Beijing-based entertainment software company Kunlun Tech plans to integrate ChatGPT into its Opera web browser.

SleekFlow, a Tiger Global-backed startup in Hong Kong, said it was integrating AI into its customer relationship messaging tools. “We have customers all over the world,” said Henson Tsai, founder of SleekFlow. “Among other things, ChatGPT does excellent translations, sometimes better than other solutions available on the market.”

Censorship

Reuters‘ChatGPT testing indicates that the chatbot is not averse to issues that would be sensitive in mainland China. Asked about his opinion of Chinese President Xi Jinping, for example, he said he had no personal opinion and presented a range of views.

But some of its WeChat proxy bots have blacklisted these terms, others say Reuters controls, in line with China’s heavy censorship of its cyberspace. When asked the same question about Xi on a ChatGPT proxy bot, he responded by saying the conversation violated the rules.

To comply with Chinese rules, Proximai founder Will Duan said his platform would filter the information presented to users when interacting with ChatGPT.

Chinese regulators, who last year introduced rules to tighten governance of “deepfake” technology, did not comment on ChatGPT. However, state media this week warned of stock market risks amid a frenzy around local ChatGPT concept stocks.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the internet regulator, did not respond to Reuters‘ request for comment.

“With the regulations released last year, the Chinese government is saying: we already see this technology coming and we want to be ahead of the curve,” said Rogier Creemers, assistant professor at Leiden University.

“I expect the vast majority of AI-generated content to be apolitical.”

Chinese rivals

Some of the country’s biggest tech giants, such as Baidu and Alibaba, made the buzz this week, which gave updates this week on the AI ​​models they were working on, prompting their shares to zoom in .

Baidu said this week it would complete internal testing of its “Ernie Bot” in March, a large AI model the research firm has been working on since 2019.

On Wednesday, Alibaba said its research institute Damo Academy was also testing a ChatGPT-like tool.

Mr Duan, whose company uses a Baidu AI chatbot named Plato for natural language processing, said ChatGPT is at least a generation more powerful than China’s current NLP solutions, although it is weaker in some areas, such as understanding the context of the conversation.

Mr. Baidu did not respond to Reuters‘ request for feedback.

Access to OpenAI’s GPT-3, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer, was first released in 2020, an update of which is the backbone of ChatGPT.

Mr Duan said the potential long-term compliance risks mean that Chinese companies would most likely replace ChatGPT with a local alternative, if they could match the functionality of the US-developed product.

“So we’re hoping that there may be alternative solutions in China that we can use directly…that might deal with the Chinese even better, and that might also comply with regulations better,” he said.