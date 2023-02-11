SKMT funds invested in two offshore firms, concedes Imran Khan





A combination of photos of Defense Minister Khawaja Asif (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. PID/Instagram/FileImran Khan denies the allegations made by Khawaja Asif. The head of the PTI says he wants to save the hospital from closing. He begs the court to decide the case as soon as possible.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan admitted on Saturday that charitable funds from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) had been invested in two offshore companies.

The PTI President made the startling revelation during the hearing of a defamation suit filed by him against Defense Minister Khawaja Asif in connection with the latter’s allegations of misuse of donations from cancer hospitals.

Khan had filed a 10 billion rupee defamation suit against Asif in 2012, for making allegations of non-transparency, money laundering and the use of anonymous companies in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds. Khan had called the allegations false and defamatory.

Khan appeared in Islamabad District Court and Sessions via video link and denied the allegations made by Asif regarding Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds and called them baseless.

During cross-examination, Khan said: “I don’t know the decisions made by Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The hospital board does not consult me ​​before making decisions. Now I have learned that the hospital had invested funds in two offshore companies.

In 2008, hospital funds worth $3 million were invested in a housing project, but the amount was returned to the hospital in 2015, Khan told the court.

Khan said, “Shaukat Khanum Hospital is the [country] largest health charity. I am the biggest fundraiser in Pakistan. Khawaja Asif made baseless allegations against me.”

He maintained that no one would donate if there were doubts about their spending, adding that he wanted to “save the hospital [from shutting down]”.

The PTI is the only party in the country that operates on donations, Khan said. He pleaded with the court to decide the case as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leader praised Asif’s counsel and said, “You defended the case very well.” Mocking him, Khan said, “It wasn’t a case but you made a case of it. I will consider hiring you in the future.”

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until March 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/470340-defamation-case-imran-khan-refutes-baseless-allegations-by-khawaja-asif The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos