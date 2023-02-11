Jokowi’s lure of IDR 15 billion for local governments that can reduce inflation in 2023





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowisaid it would provide incentives of up to IDR 15 billion to local governments that manage to maintain the level inflation. He said this during a working visit to Medan on National Press Day. “If those with good inflation get incentives from the Ministry of Finance, if I remember correctly, 15 billion rupees,” Jokowi said. WhileNorth Sumatra, Thursday February 9, 2023. Not just from Joko Widodo, the word inflation is often uttered by officials from other countries. So what is the meaning of inflation? Definition of inflation According to the official website of the International Monetary Fund, inflation is the rate of increase in prices over a certain period. Usually, inflation is measured by a broad measure, such as an increase in overall prices or an increase in the cost of living in a country. However, it can also be calculated more narrowly, such as food for certain goods or discounts for services. Thus, inflation shows how expensive a series of relevant goods and/or services are over a period of time, the commonly used measure is a year. Calculation of inflation in Indonesia According to the official website of Bank Indonesia, the calculation of inflation is done by the Central Bureau of Statistics, which is connected to the metadata of Indonesian economic and financial statistics and the consumer price index. The Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) classifies the consumer price index into seven groups of expenditures, namely (1) food; (2) Prepared foods, beverages and tobacco; (3) housing; (4) clothing; (5) health; (6) education and sports; and (7) transportation and communication. An increase in the price of one or two goods cannot be considered inflation. However, if an increase in one or two of these goods leads to an increase in the price of other goods, then we can speak of inflation. Causes of Inflation Inflation occurs due to pressure from three sides. First, on the side provide (cost inflation) which occurred due to the depreciation of the exchange rate, the impact of foreign inflation (especially from trading partners), rising commodity prices ruled by the government, and occurred negative supply shocks due to natural disasters and distribution disruptions. Second, on the demand side (Demand pull inflation) that occurs due to high demand for goods and services relative to their availability. Third, inflation expectations which are influenced by the behavior of public and economic actors who use expected inflation rates in their economic decisions. Editor’s Pick: Facing Inflation 2023: These are Jokowi, Luhut, Sri Mulyani’s Comments to BI Governor Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

