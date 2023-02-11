Kyodo News Digest: February 11, 2023

Here is the latest list of news digests selected by Kyodo News.

———-

China plans to triple number of nuclear warheads to 900 by 2035 (sources)

TOKYO – China plans to triple its stockpile of nuclear warheads to 900 by 2035, as tensions with the United States are expected to escalate further over Taiwan, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The plan, drawn up by the People’s Liberation Army, has already been endorsed by army chief President Xi Jinping, who has rushed to bolster Beijing’s deterrence against Washington, Chinese sources said.

———-

2 Japanese companies team up with Britain in new network technology

TOKYO (Reuters) – Two major Japanese telecoms companies are expected to team up with British organizations to promote a new communications network amid economic security concerns over China’s growing share in the field, a source said on Saturday. close to the file.

NTT Docomo Inc., Japan’s leading mobile operator, and Rakuten Mobile Inc. are likely to share research and development information on Open RAN, or Open Radio Access Network, with UK companies and institutions, the source added.

———-

FOCUS: Japanese PM’s choice for new BOJ chief comes as a calculated surprise

TOKYO — The choice of former Bank of Japan board member Kazuo Ueda for the next central bank governor is a well-calibrated move by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at one of the greatest watershed moments of his mandate.

Kishida has been caught in a standoff between financial markets anticipating a BOJ pivot to tighter monetary policy and some quarters of ruling party lawmakers urging him — directly or indirectly — to stick with the stimulus package. of economics “Abenomics”. which has become synonymous with monetary easing.

———-

A Chinese woman’s ‘purchase’ of the uninhabited island of Okinawa causes a stir

BEIJING — A recent social media post by a Chinese woman in which she claims to have purchased an uninhabited island in Okinawa prefecture has caused a stir online, with some expressing envy and others calling the decision “an ‘Chinese territory expansion’ in the comments.

The woman in her 30s told Chinese media that a company run by her relative had purchased Yanaha Island, located north of the main island of Okinawa in southern Japan.

———-

US shoots down unknown object off Alaska days after Chinese spy balloon

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military shot down an unknown high-altitude object off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, the White House said, citing a threat to civilian flight safety.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the object, first detected on Thursday evening, was much smaller than a Chinese surveillance balloon that recently flew over the United States. and was shot down by the military off North Carolina on Saturday.

———-

Subic and Clark bases not included in the compact with the United States: Philippine meadows.

TOKYO — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Friday that the Subic and Clark military bases were not among new sites approved under a bilateral defense pact with the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Kyodo News in Tokyo, Marcos said, “We don’t have any plans for this at the moment. The two (former) US bases are Subic and Clark, they are not included in the proposed bases” in the framework of the pact. which allows US forces to use military bases in the Southeast Asian country.

———-

Prices will rise in Japan on more than 10,000 food items due to rising costs

TOKYO – Food prices will continue to soar in Japan in the first four months of this year, with prices for more than 10,000 items expected to rise due to high material and logistics costs, according to a recent survey conducted by a credit research company.

The prices of 12,054 items have risen or are expected to rise this year. Prices would average 16% higher from the current level, up 3 percentage points from a year earlier, according to data from Teikoku Databank Ltd. to January 31.

———-

Snowboard: Hirano and Ono win their 3rd consecutive World Championship halfpipe event, season

CALGARY, Canada — Japan’s Ruka Hirano and Mitsuki Ono both won their third consecutive halfpipe World Cup on Friday, capping the season by claiming their first men’s and women’s titles, respectively.

The two Winter Olympians from Beijing finished the season strong. Hirano, 20, scored 88.50 points for his fifth career World Cup win. Ono, 18, clocked 89.75 for her third win.

———-

Video: Rescue operation after the earthquake in Turkey

———-