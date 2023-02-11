Survivors still found as quake death toll tops 25,000 – American Press

Survivors still found as quake death toll tops 25,000 Posted 9:45 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023

The death toll in Turkey and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has exceeded 25,000.

Turkey’s president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria the reported death toll was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

Some 80,104 people have been injured in Turkey alone, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking in the town of Sanliurfa. However, some survivors are still extracted from the rubble, more than 130 hours after the earthquake.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below.

On Saturday, rescue teams in Turkey brought a family of five who survived inside their collapsed home to safety for five days after a major earthquakein a vast border region between Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000.

They first extracted mother and daughter Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdagi in Gaziantep province, HaberTurk reported. The teams then reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but he insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltik Bugra be rescued first.

Then, when the father was taken out, the rescuers cheered and chanted God is great!

Two hours later, a 3-year-old girl and her father were pulled from the rubble in the town of Islahiye, also in Gaziantep province, and an hour later, a 7-year-old girl was rescued in Hatay province , nearly 132 hours after the earthquake. Rescues bring the number of people rescued on Saturday to 12,despite dwindling hopes amid freezing temperatures.

What day is it? Kamil Can Agas, 16, asked for his rescuers after being pulled out of the rubble in Kahramanmaras, according to NTV television.

Members of the mixed Turkish and Kyrgyz search teams hugged each other, as did the teenage cousins, with one shouting: He’s out, bro. He went out. He’s there.

Rescues brought glimmers of joy amid days of crushing devastation following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quakecollapsed thousands of buildings, killing more than 24,500 people, injuring 80,000 others and leaving millions homeless. Another earthquake nearly equal in power and likely triggered by the first caused more destruction a few hours later.

However, all did not end so well. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl inside the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay province early Saturday and intubated her. But she died before medical teams could amputate a limb and free her from the rubble, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Even though experts say trapped people can live a week or more, the chances of finding more survivors were rapidly diminishing. Rescuers were switching to thermal cameras to helpidentify life amid the rubblesign of the weakness of the remaining survivors.

As help continued to arrive, a group of 99 members of the Indian Army Medical Assistance Team began treating the injured at a temporary field hospital in the southern town of Iskenderun, where a main hospital was demolished.

One man, Sukru Canbulat, was taken to hospital in a wheelchair, his left leg badly injured with deep bruises, contusions and lacerations.

Grimacing in pain, he said he was rescued from his collapsed building in the nearby town of Antakya hours after Monday’s quake. But after receiving basic first aid, he was released without receiving proper treatment for his injuries.

I buried (everyone I lost) and then I came here, Canbulat said, counting his dead relatives: My daughter is dead, my brother is dead, my aunt and her daughter are dead, and the wife of his son” who was 8 months pregnant.

A large makeshift cemetery was under construction on the outskirts of Antakya on Saturday. Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field on the northeast outskirts of town as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags continually arrived. Soldiers directing traffic on the adjacent busy road warned motorists not to take photos.

The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than three feet (one meter) apart, were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically into the ground.

An employee of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Ministry, who did not wish to be identified due to orders not to share information with the media, said around 800 bodies were brought to the cemetery on Friday, his first day in ‘opening. By noon Saturday, he said, as many as 2,000 people had been buried.

People coming out of the rubble now, it’s a miracle if they survive. Most people who come out now are dead and they come here, he said.

Temperatures have remained below zero across the greater region and many people have no shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, butstill struggles to reach many people in need.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visiting quake-hit Diyarbakir, said universities would switch to distance learning until the summer, to free up state-run dormitories for homeless survivors .

In the town of Kahramanmaras, where a stadium was turned into a makeshift camp, survivors walked among hundreds of tents, lined up for hot meals and huddled around campfires.

In Antakya, an international charity helping Syrian refugees in Turkey housed dozens of people on the grounds of an intact building on the outskirts of town.

The problem is that there is not a single habitable house in Antakya, so the only shelter is the street, said Ahmed Abou el-Shaar, founder of the charity Molham.

The disaster has deepened suffering in a region plagued by Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has displaced millions internally and made them dependent on aid. The fighting has sent millions more to seek refuge in Turkey.

The conflict has isolated many parts of Syria and complicated efforts to bring in aid. The United Nations has declaredthe first earthquake-related aid convoy passed from Turkey to northwest Syria on Fridaythe day after an aid shipment planned before the disaster struck.

The UN refugee agency has estimated that as many as 5.3 million people have been left homeless in Syria.

President Bashar al-Assadand his wife visited those injured in the quake at a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia, the Syrian leader’s support base.

Syrian state television said Assad and his wife Asma visited on Saturday morning Duha Nurallah, 60, and his son Ibrahim Zakariya, 22, who had been pulled from the rubble the previous night in the coastal town neighbor of Jableh.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Aleppo, northern Syria, on Saturday, bringing with him 35 tonnes of medical equipment, the official SANA news agency reported. He said another plane carrying an additional 30 tonnes of medical equipment will arrive in the coming days.

Syria’s opposition Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said on Saturday it was nearly impossible to find people alive.

The total death toll in the rebel-held region of northwest Syria has reached 2,166, many of them women and children. The total death toll in Syria was 3,533, while in Turkey authorities counted 21,043 as of Saturday.